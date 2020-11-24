Yoga Health Benefits: Weight Loss And 5 Other Reasons To Try Yoga Today

Yoga can be done at any age, by people of all body types

Highlights People with high blood pressure can benefit by doing yoga

It can improve flexibility and core stability

You can help in reducing stress

Yoga health benefits: The pandemic has been a difficult time for all of us. Loss of jobs, paycuts and staying at home for all day has taken a toll on many, especially those already suffering from mental health issues. The importance of improving lifestyle and taking up stress-management activities at this point of time, cannot be stressed enough. Yoga has been found to be an effective way to align your thoughts, calm your mind and also lose weight if that's your goal.

Reasons to include yoga in your fitness regime

Apart from its stress-relieving benefits, yoga can also improve flexibility and core stability. What's more, it promotes mindfulness and helps you feel your best.

Yoga promotes mindfulness

Here are some benefits of including yoga in your daily routine:

1. Yoga can help in improving your mood and brain function. It helps in relieving tension and stress in the body. If the pandemic has severely affected you physically and mentally, then doing yoga can be helpful for you.

2. If you want to strengthen your core and improve your posture, then you must include yoga in your daily routine.

3. Yoga is great for improving body flexibility. Most yoga poses can be great for stretching out your muscles.

4. An important part of yoga is breathing exercises. Doing breathing exercises regularly can reduce stress and improve your concentration and focus.

5. People with high blood pressure can benefit by doing yoga. It helps in improving blood circulation and its stress-relieving benefits can be good for your heart health.

If you are aiming towards making your workouts more mindful, then yoga should be your top pick. Celebrities like Malaika Arora and Shilpa Shetty Kundra have been doing it for years. Their flexible and lean bodies are convincing enough to take up the practice.

Know that there's no 'right age' or 'right body' to begin with yoga. You can start it anytime, anywhere. Start slow with some basic yoga postures. Seek guidance from an experienced yoga practitioner near you and feel the difference!

