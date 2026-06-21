Yoga and breathing exercises can play a crucial role in managing polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome, previously also known as polycystic ovary syndrome, by helping reduce stress, improve hormonal balance and support metabolic health, according to experts.

The polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS), a condition affecting millions of women worldwide, was renamed in 2026 to reflect its broader impact on multiple endocrine and metabolic systems rather than the ovaries alone.

While the disorder is commonly associated with irregular menstrual cycles, weight gain, acne, fertility issues and insulin resistance, experts say growing evidence points to stress as a key but often overlooked factor influencing its progression.

Dr Rabindra Mohan Acharya, director, VYASA Delhi, said yoga should be viewed as an important component of comprehensive PMOS care.

"PMOS is not merely a reproductive or metabolic condition; it is a multidimensional health challenge that affects both the body and mind. Sustainable management requires a holistic approach where stress reduction, yoga, mindfulness and lifestyle modifications work alongside medical care to restore balance and improve overall well-being," he said.

Experts explained that chronic stress triggers the release of cortisol, a hormone that can worsen insulin resistance, one of the major underlying drivers of PMOS. Increased insulin resistance can lead to higher androgen levels, aggravating symptoms such as acne, irregular periods and weight gain.

A study conducted by researchers at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and published in the Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine reported that a structured yoga programme helped reduce anxiety levels and improve hormonal parameters among adolescent girls with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), highlighting the potential role of yoga as an adjunct to standard treatment.

Dr Rima Dada, Professor at AIIMS, Delhi, said the growing understanding of PMOS highlights the need to address mental well-being alongside physical symptoms.

"There is increasing evidence that psychological stress and hormonal health are closely interconnected. Chronic stress can adversely affect reproductive and metabolic pathways. Integrating yoga, meditation and other stress management strategies with standard medical treatment can help improve both physical and emotional health outcomes in women with PMOS," she said.

Dr Dada noted that many women living with PMOS also experience anxiety, depression, sleep disturbances and body image concerns, creating a cycle in which emotional distress and hormonal imbalance reinforce each other.

Dr Ishwar V Basavaraddi, Director of the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, said yoga offers a scientifically backed, non-pharmacological approach to addressing this cycle.

"Regular practice of yoga, including asanas, pranayama and meditation, helps reduce stress, improve autonomic balance and enhance emotional resilience. These practices can support hormonal regulation and metabolic health, making yoga a valuable complementary intervention in the management of PMOS," he said.

According to experts, yoga may also contribute to better sleep quality, improved insulin sensitivity and enhanced quality of life when practised consistently alongside a balanced diet and regular physical activity.

Dr Kadambini Acharya, assistant director, VYASA Delhi, said women often focus only on the visible manifestations of the condition while neglecting its psychological dimensions.

"Management of PMOS includes more than just treating the visible aspects. The emotional stress experienced by women, combined with lack of sleep and poor lifestyle habits, can significantly affect hormonal health. By incorporating yoga, mindfulness and relaxation techniques into daily routines, women can achieve better physical, mental and reproductive health outcomes," she said.

Dr Dada said the renaming of PCOS to PMOS reflects a broader understanding of the condition and reinforces the need for an integrated treatment model in which yoga and stress management are considered essential elements of care rather than optional wellness practices.

They stressed that a combination of medical treatment, healthy nutrition, regular exercise, adequate sleep and yoga-based stress reduction could help women manage symptoms more effectively and improve long-term health outcomes. PTI PLB PRK

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)