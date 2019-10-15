World Spine Day: Try These Yoga Poses For A Strong Spine And Better Posture

Spine Day: Cat cow pose stretches your spine and can improve your posture

Highlights World Spine Day: A weak spine can make you feel back pain regularly A strong spine is required for a good posture You can strengthen your spine with these yoga poses

World Spine Day: Believe it or not, but a strong spine can have a huge impact on your day-to-day functioning. If you have a weak spine, you are likely to be victim of never ending back pain, stiffness and discomfort. In order to highlight the importance of a healthy spine, World Spine Day is observed on October 16. Back pain is something that can affect people of all ages, ranging from children to elderly. Back pain and weak spine are ranked amongst the top causes of disability. Prevention is definitely better than cure and on this World Spine Day, we are going to tell you about exercises that can improve your posture.

World Spine Day: Exercises to improve your posture

Having a good posture can keep problems related to spine away. What's more is that a healthy posture can add to your personality and confidence and make you look more presentable.

A poor posture is common in people with desk jobs. Sitting for most part of the day, bending your neck in awkward positions, leaning on the chair every now and then make room for back pain and other debilitating aches. You have a poor posture if you spine is in unnatural positions for a long period of time, or in case there is a musculoskeletal distortion in neck and back.

Thus, you need a straight spine and a good posture to get rid of all of these side effects.

Also read: From Back Pain To Healthy Joints, Here's Why Maintaining A Good Posture Is Important For You

Here are some exercises that can help in improving your posture

1. Cat cow pose

Cat cow pose is a yoga pose that can help in straightening your spine and improving your posture. It stretches your spine and makes it move from a rounded a position to an arched position. Just be careful of the breathing technique as you perform this pose. For performing it, you need to get on all fours with your wrists below your shoulders and knees below your hips. Your toes should be tucked inside. Take a deep breath, relax your belly towards the floor. Now arch your back towards the floor by tilting your tailor bone. Try to look upward. Now breathe out, arch your spine towards the ceiling and pull your chin towards your chest. Repeat the same several times.

Cat cow pose can help in straightening your spine and improving your posture

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Planks

Planks are another core strengthening full body exercise that can work wonders in terms of improving your posture. Planks and the numerous variations of planks involve stretching of the spine. For doing planks, you need to have a strong core. Start with holding on to 15 seconds and eventually increase the duration. Planks are full body exercises that can help you lose weight and improve your posture.

Planks can strengthen your spine and reduce back pain

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Is Back Pain Bothering You? Here Are Home Remedies For Back Pain

3. Reverse plank plunge

This exercise can strengthen your lower back and straighten hunched shoulders (when practiced regularly). The exercise works on different muscle groups like hip flexors, erector spine, etc. For performing this pose, you need to sit on the floor with your legs extended in front of you. Then, place your palms on your back. Now press your palms and heels on the floor while lifting your pelvis of the floor. Shoulders, knees and pelvis should be on the same line. Try to look up to ceiling and point your toes. Arms and legs should be straight. Try to pull your shoulders back and push your chest up. Start with 15 seconds of holding on to this pose and increase time eventually.

Reverse plank plunge can strengthen your lower back and straighten hunched shoulders

Photo Credit: iStock

These three yoga poses are effective in improving your posture and strengthening your spine. On World Spine Day, spread more awareness about the importance of a strong spine.

Also read: 8 Yoga Asanas To Relieve Body Pain

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.