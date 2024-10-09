World Mental Health Day 2024: Take These Steps Today To Ensure Better Mental Health In Your Daily Life

Keeping a gratitude journal can help shift your focus from negative thoughts to positive ones

World Mental Health Day is observed on October 10 each year to raise awareness about mental health issues and promote mental well-being across the globe. It provides an opportunity to discuss mental health openly, advocate for better mental health services, and address the stigma associated with mental illness. Maintaining good mental health requires consistent efforts to foster a positive mindset, emotional stability, and well-being. Incorporating small changes into daily life can lead to improved mental health over time. Read on as we share tips to help you boost your mental health through simple daily tasks.

10 Steps to ensure better mental health in daily life

1. Practice mindfulness daily

Mindfulness is the art of being present in the moment, focusing on your thoughts and feelings without judgment. It reduces stress, increases awareness, and promotes a sense of calm. Incorporating mindfulness exercises, such as meditation or mindful breathing, helps reduce anxiety and keeps your mind grounded in the present.

2. Maintain a balanced diet

A nutritious diet is vital for both physical and mental well-being. Omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and vitamins in fruits, vegetables, and nuts can improve brain function and mood. Reducing processed food and sugar can also stabilise energy levels and mood.

3. Exercise regularly

Physical activity releases endorphins, the brain's "feel-good" hormones, which boost mood and reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety. Even a short daily walk or yoga session can significantly improve your emotional health.

4. Get enough sleep

Sleep is crucial for mental recovery and maintaining emotional balance. Aim for 7-9 hours of sleep each night. Consistent sleep patterns and a calming bedtime routine can help regulate mood, reduce irritability, and increase concentration.

5. Connect with others

Social connections provide emotional support and foster a sense of belonging. Regular communication with friends, family, or colleagues can help you feel supported, reduce feelings of loneliness, and build resilience to stress.

6. Set boundaries

Learn to say no when needed and set clear boundaries to prevent burnout. Protecting your time and energy can help you avoid overwhelm, reduce stress, and maintain a healthy work-life balance.

7. Practice gratitude

Take a moment each day to reflect on things you are grateful for. Keeping a gratitude journal can help shift your focus from negative thoughts to positive ones, improving overall mental outlook and emotional well-being.

8. Limit screen time and social media

Excessive screen time, especially on social media, can lead to comparison, anxiety, and disrupted sleep. Setting boundaries for screen time and focusing on real-life interactions can improve mental clarity and emotional health.

9. Engage in hobbies

Hobbies are a great way to unwind and escape from daily stressors. Engaging in creative or relaxing activities such as painting, gardening, or playing a musical instrument can boost your mood, provide a sense of accomplishment, and offer a mental break.

10. Seek professional help when needed

If feelings of anxiety, depression, or overwhelm persist, don't hesitate to seek help from a mental health professional. Therapy or counselling can offer valuable coping strategies, and talking to a trained professional can provide clarity and relief.

Prioritising your mental health with expert support is crucial to maintaining long-term well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.