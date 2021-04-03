World Health Day 2021: 5 Foods You Should Never Have If You Have Diabetes

World Health Day 2021: Diabetics must avoid fruit juices

Highlights World Health Day: Diabetics should avoid flavoured yogurt

Full-fat milk must also be avoided

People with diabetes should follow a balanced diet

World Health Day 2021: Every year on April 7, the world celebrates World Health Day. The day is aimed at ensuring that everyone, everywhere realises the right to good health. In this article, lets talk about diabetes, which is quite common in India and the rest of the world. Diabetes is a chronic condition which occurs when your blood glucose is too high. Carbohydrates, fats, processed foods, and even natural sugars can cause your blood sugar levels to rise. But, having diabetes doesn't mean a person has to stop eating the foods that they enjoy.

Having a healthy, balanced diet can help people with diabetes manage their condition and reduce the risk of heart disease, kidney disease, and other health-related complications. Unchecked diabetes can have many serious consequences; people with diabetes can eat most foods, but they may need to eat some of them in smaller portions.

Putting off foods that increase your blood sugar levels and drive insulin resistance can help keep you healthy and reduce your risk of future diabetes complications.

Also read: Can Moringa Help Manage Diabetes? Know Its Effect On Your Blood Sugar Levels

World Health Day: Let's take a look at the foods that people with diabetes should never include in their diet:

1. Fruit juices: Fruits are good for people who have diabetes but fruit juices are in equal measure bad for them. Fruit juices may make lose out on fibre and are loaded with fructose that elevates the blood sugar levels.

2. Refined flour: Foods such as white bread, white rice, pasta, bakery items and snacks that have been made from refined flour, should not be consumed by diabetes people. They can cause high blood sugar due to high glycemic index and reduced brain function that can lead to mental health issues in diabetics. To be precise, fibre is needed to slow down the absorption of sugar in the bloodstream but refined flour contains very little fibre.

3. Favoured yogurt: We might think flavoured yogurts are a great source of probiotics, but they are not as healthy as you think. Most yogurts available today contain artificial flavouring and are loaded with sugar.

People with diabetes should avoid flavoured yogurt

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Home-Set Curd: 3 Health Benefits That Will Convince You To Have It Daily

4. Fried foods: Deep-fried foods like French Fries are high in carbohydrates. These foods trigger blood sugar levels, thereby affecting health in more ways than one.

5. Full-fat milk: Milk is a complete food because of its abundance in nutrients. Diabetic people, however, need to be a little cautious with their intake of milk. They should hold back from full-fat milk as it is high in saturated fat. Saturated fats could worsen insulin resistance. Pick low-fat or skimmed versions of milk instead.

Remember, completely waring off foods when you have diabetes can sometimes seem tough. Yet, understanding a few guidelines can make it easier. The goal includes escaping from unhealthy fats, liquid sugars, processed grains, and other foods that contain refined carbs.

Also read: Weight Loss: Carbs Or Protein- Here's What You Should Have As Part Of Post-Workout Nutrition

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.