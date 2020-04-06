World Health Day 2020: What Happens When Your Diet Is Low In Protein? Nutritionist Explains

World Health Day: The body needs around 1 gm of protein per kilo of body weight

World Health Day is observed on April 7. This global health campaign is an initiative of the World Health Organization in order to raise awareness about overall health and well-being of people across the world. As part of World Health Day 2020, we are going to talk about proteins and what happens if you do not consume sufficient protein in your diet. Protein is a macronutrient which is required by your body on a daily basis. Depending on your physical activity, diet and lifestyle, you need around 1 gm of protein per kg of your body weight.

World Health Day 2020: What happens when you don't consume sufficient protein?

From aiding weight loss to building muscles, proteins play multiple important roles in the body. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, in her book Don't Lose Your Mind Lose Your Weight, says that the primary function of protein is to build and repair your body.

"When we are deprived of a nutrient like protein, weight loss occurs because the body breaks down its muscle to make up for the resultant lack of amino acids. Your lipid profile, cholesterol and triglyceride levels can go up because in the absence of a primary nutrient like protein, the body experiences stress," she writes in the book.

Diwekar says this with reference to one of her clients, who lost weight by being on a fruit-only diet. It helped him lose 20 kgs. At the same time, his haemoglobin levels reduced, his cholesterol levels increased and he also began to look much older.

His diet included no protein, but only carbs, that too in restricted amounts. Also, the diet gave him some fibre. Proteins and fats were being completely avoided.

"Haemoglobin is not just iron but iron (heam) + protein (globin)," she explains in the book.

According to Diwekar, the many preconceived notions about dieting-like dark circles, chopped nails, hair loss, frustration and anger-are all linked to protein deficiency.

Protein deficiency can lead to hair loss

When it comes to weight loss and eating healthy, you need to consume proteins, carbs and fats all in a balanced way. Carbs and fats are needed to enable the proteins to work properly.

"Our protein requirement stands roughly at 1 gm per kilo of body weight. So if you are a 60 kilo individual, you will need 60 gms of protein in a day," Diwekar says.

This World Health Day, know that eating protein-rich foods are important for weight loss and multiple other functions in the body.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.