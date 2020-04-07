World Health Day 2020: 8 Reasons Why You Need To Eat Protein-Rich Foods Every Day

World Health Day 2020: This day is observed on April 7 across the world

Highlights The primary function of protein is to build and repair your body

Amino acids are the building blocks of protein

Protein-rich foods can be included in weight loss diet

World Health Day 2020: Protein is one of the most important macronutrients for the body. It is essential for building muscle mass. Nearly every part of the body needs protein to function effectively. Hair and nails, for example, are mostly made of protein. The body uses protein to build and repair tissues. Proteins are also used to make enzymes, hormones and other body chemicals. This nutrient is the building block of cartilage, skin, blood, bones and muscles. Since it is a macronutrient, the body needs relatively large amounts of protein. On the occasion of World Health Day, which is observed on April 7 across the world, we talk about the many reasons why protein is important for you.

World Health Day: All the reasons why proteins are important for you

In her book Don't Lose Your Mind Lose Your Weight, celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says, "The primary function of protein is to build and repair your body. In fact, amino acids, which are the building blocks of protein, make up all different parts of the body."

Different amino acids come together and make specific proteins that go into creating hair, nerves, matrix of bones, cartilage, hormones, enzymes, etc. These amino acids are also responsible for all types of physiological processes like generating energy, recovering from illness, maintain our bodies and their growth, fat loss and mood and brain function.

Here are other reasons why you need adequate protein in your daily diet:

1. Proteins can aid weight loss. They are filling in nature and can keep you full for longer, thus reducing your overall calorie intake.

Proteins can be included in a weight loss diet

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Proteins help you with buildup of muscles. When you exercise and lift weights, it results in micro tears in muscles. Eating protein-rich foods helps your body use amino acids to repair these tears. These foods surround and fill the tear while also developing bigger and stronger muscles.

3. Proteins are useful for making antibodies, which are our primary defence mechanism against infections.

4. Proteins are also important for movement and muscle contraction. Without them, there's very little that you can do, says Diwekar in the post.

5. Protein in haemoglobin help in transporting nutrients from one part of the body to another.

6. Proteins pick up signals from the body and send them to a cell which needs it. Hormonal proteins like insulin work as messenger proteins, writes Diwekar in the book.

7. Proteins catalyse metabolic and biochemical reactions through enzymes. Enzymes take part in all chemical reactions in the body.

8. Structural proteins like keratin, collagen and elastin help in making up cells and tissues. They create connective tissue, tendons and ligaments, which are responsible for keeping hair, skin and nails healthy.

You need protein-rich foods for healthy skin and hair

Photo Credit: iStock

Thus, it is important to get sufficient protein through your diet. Depending on your level of physical activity, lifestyle and underlying medical condition (if any), the body needs at least 1 gm of protein per kg of body weight. This may be lesser or more, depending on the aforementioned factors.

Happy World Health Day everyone!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.