World Alzheimer's Day 2025: Doctor Busts Myths, Explains Why Early Detection Truly Matters

Every year, on World Alzheimer's Day, the world is struck by how many people still believe myths that cost them years of missed care. Maybe your grandmother's forgetfulness was dismissed as "old age." Maybe someone in their 50s got confused, but nobody thought Alzheimer's because that's "too young." It makes sense in a way, we all want to believe memory mishaps are normal. But the truth is harsher. Alzheimer's and other dementias are real, complex neurological disorders. And while there isn't a full cure yet, there is a lot that can be done, especially if caught early. With India ageing rapidly, understanding what is Alzheimer's, and what isn't, can make a huge difference. Dr Vinit Banga, Director & HOD, Neurology, Fortis Hospital, Faridabad, shares insights on misconceptions that delay diagnosis, as well as what research tells us about why earlier action matters. Myth 1: Forgetfulness is just part of getting older Yes, occasional forgetfulness is common. But significant trouble with daily tasks, losing track of words, disorientation in time or place, or personality shifts are not "just aging," Dr Banga says. "Referring to these as 'just aging' leads to years of delayed treatment and care." According to a large study in India's Longitudinal Aging Study (LASI-DAD), about 7.4% of Indians aged 60+ show clinical dementia, approximately 8.8 million people in the country. Many of them or their families may have overlooked early signs, chalking them up to aging. It is therefore very important to remember what Dr Banga says: "While some forgetfulness will be an accompaniment of aging, abnormal memory loss interfering with daily life is not a part of it. Signs of dementia early on are trouble with daily tasks, trouble finding the right word, disorientation to time or place, and mood or personality changes." Myth 2: Alzheimer's is only for the very elderly Dr Banga points out that Alzheimer's can strike earlier. People in their 40s or 50s can, and do, develop early-onset Alzheimer's. "Not diagnosing in younger patients robs them of the chance for adequate care and planning." In fact, global data suggests that early-onset Alzheimer's (onset before age 65) accounts for a small but meaningful portion of Alzheimer's cases. While it's rarer than late-onset Alzheimer's, recognizing it matters a lot for family planning, financial decisions, and mental health. Myth 3: "Why bother early? There is no cure" This is one of the most harmful beliefs. Dr Banga argues: "Although there is not yet a cure for Alzheimer's disease in the present day, its influence can be retarded and independence postponed by treatment, life-style adjustments, and support systems. Early detection not only eliminates other treatable illness, it allows for more effective management of the illness. Early treatment can slow down decline, enhance quality of life." Studies confirm benefits to early diagnosis. A literature review found that early assessment and intervention reduce the time patients spend with severe cognitive impairment by several months, and can be cost-effective by delaying institutional care. Myth 4: Dementia equals Alzheimer's disease Dr Banga: "Dementia is a general term for a loss of mental process that affects daily functioning. Alzheimer's disease is the leading cause, but there are others. Vascular dementia, Lewy body dementia, and frontotemporal dementia all have causes and treatment regimens. Proper diagnosis must be made." Knowing the specific type is critical. For instance, vascular dementia involves blood vessel damage; lifestyle or medical control of hypertension or diabetes may slow it. Treatment, prognosis, progression differ. Myth 5: Once diagnosed, nothing more can be done Despite lack of a cure, Alzheimer's diagnosis is not a full stop. Dr Banga emphasises: "Its influence can be retarded and independence postponed by treatment, life-style adjustments, and support systems. Development in drug therapy and cognitive treatment continues to evolve." Lifestyle measures (healthy diet, physical activity, social engagement), cognitive therapies, medications to manage symptoms, legal and financial planning, all contribute. Early diagnosis gives the window to use these tools. Why Early Diagnosis Makes A Difference "Early detection not only eliminates other treatable illness, it allows for more effective management of the illness," Dr. Banga says. "Early treatment can slow down decline, enhance quality of life, and enable people to make critical legal, financial, and personal decisions prior to becoming cognitively incapacitated." Better quality of life for longer: Early treatment slows decline, so patients remain independent and functional for longer.

More time for planning: Legal, financial, caregiving decisions, family conversations, all become possible before serious cognitive decline.

Access to therapies and trials: Some drug trials are only open to early-stage patients; also non-pharmacological therapies (cognitive training, lifestyle interventions) work better when disease is less advanced.

Cost reductions: Early intervention often means less need for institutionalised care, and lower healthcare burden over time. On World Alzheimer's Day, and every other day, the real power lies in knowledge. Misconceptions are more than harmless myths: they cost time, dignity, and peace of mind. If you recognise a loved one or yourself in any of the warning signs, don't wait. Speak to a neurologist, get evaluated, ask questions about types of dementia, and explore options for early support. Because even though Alzheimer's may not have a full cure (yet), catching it early gives something many people don't get enough of: choice. Choice about care, about life, about time. And that makes all the difference. Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.