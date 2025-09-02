World Alzheimer's Month 2025: Can Some Desi Foods Cut The Risk?

Every September, World Alzheimer's Month is recognised globally to raise awareness. To help fight stigma and push for earlier diagnosis and better care for people living with dementia. Led by Alzheimer's Disease International, the campaign mobilises families, clinicians, govts and the media to talk openly about memory loss and support caregivers. In India, where the older adult population is growing rapidly, that conversation is urgent and practical. Fortunately, diet is one important piece of a bigger prevention puzzle. Large expert reviews now estimate that tackling modifiable risk factors across the life course could prevent or delay a substantial share of dementia cases. In 2024, the Lancet Commission updated its list of modifiable risks to 14 factors. Many of these risk are influenced directly or indirectly by what we eat.

WHO similarly recommends a “Mediterranean or MIND” like dietary pattern. This pattern indicating to a diet rich in vegetables, fruits, legumes, whole grain, nuts, fish, etc. and limiting salt, sugar and saturated fat. Closer to home, the ICMR-NIN Dietary Guidelines for Indians (2024) align beautifully with this approach. They suggest filling half your plate with vegetables and fruits, eat a variety of pules and legumes daily, prefer whole grains, include nuts & seeds, etc. This means you don't need exotic foods or fancy recipes. Our homegrown desi staples can fit the parameter when chosen and cooked wisely.

Desi foods that can help cut your dementia risk

1. Haldi & kali mirch

Turmeric and black pepper is one of the best food combos for your health in general. Curcumin, the bioactive in thermic, has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant actions. Small clinical trails and meta-analyses suggest potential cognitive benefits in people with mild cognitive impairment or Alzheimer's, though evidence remains preliminary. Pairing it with black pepper improves curcumin's bioavailability.

2. Almonds & walnuts

Badam and akhrot are widely available in India. Nuts supply unsaturated fats, vitamin E and polyphenols. Some studies indicate that higher nut intake is associated with better cognitive performance or reduced decline is ageing populations, though results are mixed and not Alzheimer's-specific. A small handful of unsalted badam and akhrot regularly is a practical target.

3. Desi pulses

Desi pulses such as chana, rajma, lobia, moong a, etc. deliver fibre, folate and plant protein that stabilised blood sugar and support heart health. Both of these factors are central to dementia prevention. They are emphasised by WHO and ICMR-NIN dietary guidelines. Aim for at least a bowl of dal daily.

4. Dahi

Science focusing on the link between gut and brain is evolving fast. Many studies suggest probiotic supplementation may modestly improve cognition in people with Alzheimer's. Fermented dairy supports a healthier microbiome. Plain dahi once a day is a great way to start. Avoid sweetened versions and opt for homemade if possible.

5. Whole grains

Switching from refined grains to whole grains such as ragi, bajra, jowar, foxtail, etc. can help improve fibre intake and glycemic control. A systematic reviews on millets found significant reductions in fasting glucose and HbA1c which is important because diabetes is a modifiable dementia risk. Opt for whole grain rotis instead of rice or maida.

6. Desi seeds

Desi seeds such as til (sesame) and alsi (flaxseed) are a great addition to your diet if you want to reduce your risk. Flaxseeds offer plant omega-3 (ALA) and lignans while sesame seeds add vitamin E and polyphenols. These seeds support cardiometabolic health—indirectly nudging dementia risk in the right direction.

7. Leafy greens

Leafy green vegetables such as palak, moringa leaves, bathua, etc. are native to India and can be a great way to protect your brain. Leafy greens in general are a cornerstone to MIND diet. In a study, green leafy vegetables were linked with slower cognitive decline.

This is not a “diet”, it's a sustainable pattern that echoes scientific guidance while using familiar desi foods. Pair it with regular physical activity, BP/sugar/cholesterol checks, hearing and vision care, good sleep, social interaction, and mentally stimulating activities. It is also important to note that consuming these foods every now and then or for a few weeks is not sufficient. Incorporate these foods to your daily diet indefinitely to achieve their protective benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

