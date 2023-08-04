Brain: These 9 Everyday Practices Will Lower Your Risk Of Alzheimer's Disease

There is growing proof that healthy habits can reduce your risk of developing Alzheimer's

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive type of dementia. It involves brain regions that are responsible for cognition, memory, and language. It starts with memory loss and can progress to losing the capacity to respond to stimuli and carry on conversations. One of the early symptoms of Alzheimer's disease and other dementias is memory loss, and those who have the disease may eventually lose their capacity to converse and react to their surroundings.

Scientists are trying to understand the causes of Alzheimer's disease and come up with viable therapies because it is not a normal part of getting old. There is growing proof that adopting healthy habits can reduce your risk of developing Alzheimer's. In this article, we briefly discuss some everyday habits you can insist in your daily life to reduce your risk of Alzheimer's.

9 Everyday practices that can help lower you risk of developing Alzheimer's:

1. Engage in regular physical exercise

Physical activity has been shown to have a positive impact on brain health and can lower the risk of Alzheimer's. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week.

2. Maintain a healthy diet

Consuming a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats is associated with a decreased risk of Alzheimer's disease. Avoid excess sugar, saturated fats, and processed foods.

3. Get enough sleep

Good quality sleep plays a crucial role in brain health and can affect memory and cognitive function. Aim for 7-8 hours of uninterrupted sleep each night.

4. Challenge your brain

Engage in activities that stimulate your mind, such as puzzles, reading, learning a new language, or playing a musical instrument. Keeping your brain active and constantly learning may help lower the risk of Alzheimer's disease.

5. Maintain social connections

Regular social interaction and staying connected with friends and family can help keep your brain active and reduce the risk of cognitive decline. Join clubs or groups that align with your interests or participate in community events.

6. Manage stress

Chronic stress can have a negative impact on brain health. Engage in stress-reducing activities like meditation, deep breathing exercises, or yoga to help lower your risk of Alzheimer's disease.

7. Limit alcohol consumption

Excessive alcohol consumption can contribute to cognitive decline and increase the risk of Alzheimer's disease. Stick to moderate drinking guidelines, which recommend no more than one drink per day for women and two drinks per day for men.

8. Quit smoking

Smoking damages blood vessels and increases the risk of various diseases, including Alzheimer's. Quitting smoking not only improves overall health but also reduces the risk of cognitive decline.

9. Protect your head

Traumatic brain injuries have been linked to an increased risk of developing Alzheimer's disease. Wear a seatbelt while driving, use helmets during high-risk activities, and take precautions to prevent falls to protect your head from injury.

Making these conscious changes in your routine and thought process can help significantly reduce your risk of Alzheimer's disease. These practices will not only lower risk of Alzheimer's but also boost your physical and mental health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.