World Alzheimer's Day 2023: Here's How Alzheimer's Symptoms Are Different From Age-Related Forgetfulness

World Alzheimer's Day 2023: Alzheimer's patients may have trouble finding the right words

World Alzheimer's Day is observed on September 21st every year. It is a day dedicated to raising awareness about Alzheimer's disease, a progressive neurological disorder that affects memory, thinking, and behaviour. The day aims to educate the public, support caregivers, and advocate for better understanding and treatment of Alzheimer's.

It provides an opportunity to promote early detection, encourage research, and reduce the stigma surrounding the disease. World Alzheimer's Day is recognised globally to unite individuals, organisations, and governments in the fight against Alzheimer's and show solidarity with those affected by the condition.

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that primarily affects memory and cognitive function. Age-related forgetfulness, on the other hand, is considered a normal part of the ageing process. While some degree of memory decline is expected with age, Alzheimer's symptoms go beyond occasional forgetfulness and significantly impact daily life. Keep reading as we discuss how Alzheimer's symptoms differ from normal forgetfulness.

Key differences between Alzheimer's symptoms and age-related forgetfulness:

1. Severity and frequency

Age-related forgetfulness is often mild and sporadic, with occasional memory lapses, such as forgetting names or misplacing objects. In contrast, Alzheimer's symptoms are more severe and progressive, leading to significant memory loss, confusion, and difficulty completing familiar tasks. Memory loss in Alzheimer's is persistent and worsens over time.

2. Progression

Age-related forgetfulness typically remains stable or progresses slowly, while Alzheimer's disease worsens over months or years. Individuals with Alzheimer's experience a decline in memory, thinking, and overall cognitive function, often leading to a loss of independence and the ability to perform daily activities.

3. Spatial and temporal disorientation

Alzheimer's patients frequently experience difficulties with spatial awareness and getting lost in familiar surroundings. They may also struggle with time, such as forgetting the day, date, or season. Age-related forgetfulness rarely causes such significant disorientation.

4. Language and communication

Alzheimer's patients may have trouble finding the right words, following conversations, or expressing themselves coherently. Age-related forgetfulness does not typically affect language skills to the same extent.

5. Personality and behavioural changes

Alzheimer's disease can cause significant changes in a person's behavior and personality. This can include mood swings, irritability, aggression, social withdrawal, and loss of interest in previously enjoyed activities. Age-related forgetfulness does not typically cause these profound changes.

6. Impaired problem-solving and decision-making

Alzheimer's patients often struggle with problem-solving, making decisions, and planning. They may find it challenging to manage finances or follow instructions for daily tasks. Age-related forgetfulness usually does not impair these cognitive abilities to the same extent.

7. Difficulty with familiar tasks

Alzheimer's patients may find it increasingly challenging to perform routine tasks that were once second nature, such as cooking, dressing, or using household appliances. Age-related forgetfulness rarely leads to such significant difficulties with familiar tasks.

It's important to note that these differences are generalisations, and a proper diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease can only be made by a qualified healthcare professional. If you or a loved one are experiencing concerning memory loss or cognitive decline, it is crucial to seek medical advice for an accurate evaluation and appropriate care.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.