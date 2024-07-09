Heres How Lifestyle Changes Can Reduce Your Risk Of Alzheimer's

Keeping the brain engaged with challenging and stimulating activities can build cognitive reserve

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder characterised by memory loss, cognitive decline, and behavioural changes. It is the most common cause of dementia in older adults, leading to the deterioration of brain function over time. While there is no cure for Alzheimer's, lifestyle changes and a healthy lifestyle can significantly reduce the risk of developing the disease. Making positive changes to your lifestyle can be helpful. These changes can help protect against cognitive decline by reducing inflammation, improving blood flow to the brain, and promoting the growth of new neural connections. Below we share a list of lifestyle changes you can make to reduce your risk of Alzheimer's.

These lifestyle changes can reduce your risk of Alzheimer's:

1. Maintain a healthy diet

A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats can support brain health by providing essential nutrients and antioxidants that protect against cellular damage and inflammation. Diets like the Mediterranean and DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) have been linked to a lower risk of Alzheimer's disease.

2. Exercise regularly

Regular physical activity improves blood flow to the brain, reduces inflammation, and promotes the growth of new brain cells and connections. Exercise also helps reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, which is closely linked to cognitive decline.

3. Stay mentally active

Keeping the brain engaged with challenging and stimulating activities can build cognitive reserve, which helps maintain brain function as you age. Mental exercises may also promote the growth of new neural connections.

4. Get quality sleep

Quality sleep is essential for brain health, as it allows the brain to clear out toxins and consolidate memories. Chronic sleep deprivation is linked to an increased risk of Alzheimer's disease. Aim for 7-9 hours of sleep per night.

5. Manage stress

Chronic stress can lead to increased inflammation and negatively impact brain function. Managing stress effectively can reduce these harmful effects and support overall brain health.

6. Stay socially connected

Social interaction stimulates the brain, helps reduce stress, and can protect against cognitive decline. Engaging with others provides emotional support and can help keep the brain active.

7. Control cardiovascular health

Cardiovascular health is closely linked to brain health. Conditions like hypertension, diabetes, and high cholesterol can increase the risk of Alzheimer's disease by damaging blood vessels in the brain.

8. Avoid smoking and excessive alcohol

Smoking and excessive alcohol consumption can damage brain cells and blood vessels, increasing the risk of cognitive decline and Alzheimer's disease. Avoiding these habits can protect brain health.

9. Keep learning new skills

Continuously learning new skills and acquiring new knowledge can enhance brain plasticity, the brain's ability to adapt and form new connections. This can help maintain cognitive function as you age.

10. Monitor hearing and vision health

Hearing and vision loss can lead to social isolation, reduced cognitive stimulation, and an increased risk of cognitive decline. Addressing these issues can help maintain brain health and cognitive function. Have regular hearing and vision check-ups, and address any issues promptly.

Follow these tips at the earliest to reduce your risk of Alzheimer's.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.