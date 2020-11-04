Workout Tips: Rest Day Today? Try This No-Equipment Recovery Routine To Get Rid Of Sore Muscles

Workout tips: Recovery routines can help in reducing the risk of injury

Highlights Recovery sessions can help in getting rid of sore muscles

It can also help in reducing body pains after workout

They reduce risk of injury

Rest and recovery sessions should be a part of your workout routine. Two or three days of workout must ideally be followed by a day of rest or a recovery routine. Recovery routine can help your body heal and recovery after vigorous workouts. They help in reducing risk of injury and also reduce muscle soreness and cramps. Celebrity fitness trainer Kayla Itsines recently shared a recovery routine that can be done without any equipment. Keep reading to know more about it.

Recovery routine you can do without any equipment

Apart from having complete rest days, you can also do a recovery session every day after your workout. Legs and abs workouts are two specific workouts that make you sore. The soreness can be extreme to the extent that it can make basic movement difficult.

Also read: This Low Intensity Full Body Workout Is Perfect For A Lazy Monday- Try It Now!

It is in instances like these recovery routines are of great help. The recovery session that we are going to speak of here is one which can be done without any equipment. The routine can especially be helpful on days when you are feeling lethargic and too low on energy to workout. It includes a total of eight exercise that can be done anytime, anywhere.

Here are they:

Hip Flexors and Hamstrings - 40 seconds (20 per side)

90/90 Glutes - 40 seconds (20 per side)

Scorpion - 40 seconds (20 per side)

Thoracic Rotation - 40 seconds (20 per side)

Hip Flexor & Quad - 40 seconds (20 per side)

Glutes - 40 seconds (20 per side)

Pecs - 40 seconds (20 per side)

Forward Fold - 20 seconds

Also read: Rest And Recovery: This 8-Exercise Recovery Routine Can Help In Getting Rid Of Aches And Pains After Workout

Watch the video shared below to see how each exercise is done. Make sure you do them with the right technique in order to reap maximum benefits from the routine. So, if you are feeling tired or are in pain from previous day's workout, this recovery session can come to your rescue!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.