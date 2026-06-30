After sanitary pads, tampons and menstrual cups, period panties have recently entered the menstrual care market. Also known as menstrual underwear, period panties are specially designed garments that can absorb menstrual fluid, providing an alternative to traditional menstrual products like pads and tampons. While they look and feel like normal underwear, they feature integrated, ultra-thin fabric technology consisting of multiple protective layers. Several brands are consistently introducing various styles of period panties with different absorbency levels to cater to different needs and preferences. Many brands claim 10-12 hours of protection. But is it really safe to use the same period panty for prolonged periods? Here's the answer from a gynaecologist.

"Period panties are a convenient, reusable, and environmentally friendly menstrual product, but the recommended duration of use should be interpreted with caution. While many manufacturers state that certain high-absorbency period panties can be worn for up to 10-12 hours, this applies only when the menstrual flow remains within the absorbent capacity of the garment. The duration is not the same for every woman or every day of the menstrual cycle," says Dr. Aradhana Singh, Additional Director, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Fortis Hospital, Noida.

What are the risks of wearing the same period panty for too long?

"Wearing the same period panty for too long after it becomes saturated increases moisture retention, which can promote bacterial and fungal growth. This may lead to unpleasant odour, skin irritation, rashes, vulval discomfort, itching, or vaginal infections, particularly in women with heavy menstrual flow or those prone to recurrent infections. Although the risk of serious infections is low with proper hygiene, prolonged use of a soaked garment should be avoided," explains Dr. Singh.

Tips for safe use

For safe use, choose the absorbency level according to your menstrual flow and change the period panty whenever it feels wet or reaches its capacity.

"On heavy-flow days, changing every 4-6 hours may be more appropriate, while on lighter days, longer wear may be acceptable if the garment remains dry and comfortable."

"Wash reusable period panties according to the manufacturer's instructions, allow them to dry completely before reuse, and maintain good intimate hygiene."

"Women experiencing persistent itching, foul-smelling discharge, fever, or unusual pain should seek medical evaluation rather than attributing these symptoms solely to menstrual products," recommends Dr. Singh.

Also read: Doctor Shares If Menstrual Cycle Phase Should Become A Routine Part Of Cardiovascular Assessments

Pros and cons of period panties explained

Pros:

1. Leak protection: Many period panties are designed to provide reliable leak protection, helping to prevent accidents and ensuring comfort throughout the day.

2. Eco-friendly: They are reusable, which means they generate less waste compared to disposable products. This makes them a more sustainable choice for those looking to reduce their environmental impact.

3. Cost-effective: While the initial investment can be higher, period panties can save money in the long run since they can be washed and reused for several years.

4. Comfort: Made from soft, breathable materials, period panties can be more comfortable than traditional products, reducing irritation and discomfort.

5. Variety: There are many styles, sizes, and absorbency options available to suit individual preferences and flow levels.

Cons:

1. Initial cost: They can be more expensive upfront compared to buying disposable pads or tampons, which might be a consideration for some users.

2. Washing requirement: Period panties need to be washed after each use, which may be inconvenient for some. Additionally, proper care and maintenance are necessary to ensure their longevity.

3. Absorbency limitations: While many brands offer varying levels of absorbency, they might not be suitable for extremely heavy flows, making it important to choose the right product for your individual needs.

4. Comfort issues: Some people may find period panties uncomfortable or may not like the feeling of wearing them, especially if they are used to traditional products.

5. Potential Odour: If not changed or washed regularly, period panties can develop an odour during use.

Also read: New Study Shows How Menstrual Cycle Affects Your Heart's Nervous System

Not all period panties are created equal. Testing a few different brands can help you find the best fit and absorbency for your body.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.