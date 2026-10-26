PCOS Is More Than Irregular Periods: Nutritionist Explains The Role Of Insulin Resistance

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal condition that can affect more than just menstrual cycles. The condition can contribute to symptoms such as acne, excessive facial or body hair, hair fall and irregular periods. Understanding these changes can help women recognise possible signs of PCOS and seek medical advice.

Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee explains what happens inside the body, identifying insulin resistance as one of the key factors involved in PCOS. She also discusses how it can influence androgen levels and contribute to several symptoms.

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How Insulin Resistance Is Linked To PCOS

Higher androgen levels can contribute to several visible symptoms, including acne, increased facial or body hair, and hair thinning or hair fall. She says an ultrasound may show multiple cysts in women with PCOS. She adds that the condition can lead to irregular periods and may also affect fertility.

Can PCOS Affect Fertility?

PCOS can also affect ovulation, which may make it harder for some women to conceive. However, the condition does not automatically lead to infertility. Its effects on menstrual cycles, ovulation and fertility differ from one person to another.

What Does Anjali Mukerjee Recommend?

In her Instagram caption, Anjali stresses that PCOS is not limited to irregular periods. She explains that insulin resistance and higher androgen levels can influence menstrual cycles, ovulation, acne, hair growth and weight changes.

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Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.