For years, colorectal cancer was largely considered a disease that affected older adults. But that picture is changing fast. Doctors around the world are reporting a worrying rise in colon cancer cases among younger people, including women in their 20s, 30s and 40s.

What makes the trend even more concerning is that many cases are being diagnosed at a later stage, when treatment becomes more challenging. While researchers are still studying the exact reasons behind the increase, experts say lifestyle changes, dietary habits and delayed diagnosis may all be playing a role.

Dr Saurabh Sethi, MD, MPH, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford University, shares an Instagram post highlighting some of the reasons he believes early-onset colon cancer is becoming more common in younger women.

"This Is Not Rare Anymore"

"This is not rare anymore. I am seeing it in my procedure room with increasing frequency," Dr Sethi wrote, stressing that younger women need to pay closer attention to symptoms that are often brushed aside.

Symptoms Often Get Dismissed

One of the biggest concerns, according to Dr Sethi, is that warning signs are frequently mistaken for less serious conditions.

Cramping, bloating, abdominal discomfort and changes in bowel habits are often attributed to period-related issues or irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). As a result, some women may spend years treating symptoms without investigating the underlying cause.

The Impact Of Ultra-Processed Foods

Dr Sethi also points to the growing consumption of ultra-processed foods. Diets high in packaged snacks, sugary drinks and heavily processed products may negatively affect gut bacteria and contribute to chronic inflammation in the digestive tract.

A healthy and diverse gut microbiome plays an important role in digestive health, and experts increasingly believe it may influence cancer risk as well.

The Fibre Gap

Another issue is low fibre intake. Fibre helps support healthy digestion and feeds beneficial gut bacteria. However, many people consume far less than the recommended daily amount.

According to Dr Sethi, this lack of fibre may be affecting long-term colon health more than people realise.

Stress And Delayed Screening

Chronic stress is another factor he highlights. Ongoing stress can affect the gut, alter the microbiome and contribute to inflammation.

At the same time, routine colon cancer screening generally begins at age 45 for average-risk adults. But cancer can develop earlier, which means younger individuals may not be tested unless symptoms raise concern.

Know The Warning Signs

Dr Sethi urges people not to ignore persistent symptoms such as unexplained fatigue, iron deficiency without an obvious reason, ongoing bowel habit changes, rectal bleeding or unexplained weight loss.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.