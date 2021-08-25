What Leads To Hormonal Imbalance In The Body? Here Are Top 5 Root Causes

Hormonal imbalance can lead to disturbance in several body functions

Hormones are chemical messengers that are secreted in the body and regulate the functioning of the various body functions. The body secretes various kinds of hormones that dictate your physical as well as mental well-being. Hormones like serotonin stabilise the mood and feelings of well-being. It ensures you are in a happy and positive state of mind. The hormone dopamine is in charge of the body's motor control and motivation. "It all starts and ends with hormones. Chemical messengers that message instructions like right or wrong, less or more, depending on its balance. You are born from hormone communication, your organs grow and know when to stop growing due to hormones," says Luke Coutinho.

Hormonal Imbalance: Know the possible causes

In the post shared by Luke Coutinho on his Instagram timeline, the life coach listed out the various reasons that could lead to hormonal imbalances in the body.

Hormones are extremely vital and are the cause of various illnesses and lifestyle diseases like diabetes. In case of sudden weight gain or weight loss, hair fall, acne, and other skin problems, hormones are most likely the cause behind such sudden changes in your body.

Hormonal imbalance is caused by various factors. Here is a list of what they are:

1) Stress and negative emotions

Taking too much stress, harbouring negative emotions like anger, and remaining pessimistic. The best way to ensure you remain stress-free is to exercise regularly and take up relaxing activities like painting.

Too much stress can affect your health in more ways than one

Photo Credit: iStock

2) Food and diet

It is important to maintain a nutritious and well-balanced diet. Avoid eating junk food and processed food. The saying "your food dictates your mood" is very accurate in this case. Consuming too much sugar leads to excessive production of insulin in the body which causes acne and hair fall.

3) Alcohol and drugs

Over consumption of alcohol causes severe hormonal imbalance. Similarly over consumption of prescription drugs or over the counter medicines may affect your hormones.

4) Poor sleep cycle

A proper sleep cycle is extremely important for good mental and physical health. Getting 6 to 8 hours of sleep regularly promotes growth in the body and allows the body to heal and relax. A proper sleep cycle also promotes positive emotional health as you wake up feeling fresh and active.

5) Lack of exercise

It is important for the body to remain physically active. Doing yoga or cardio or any form of exercise promotes hormone secretion in the body and regulates hormones.

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative and Lifestyle Medicine)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.