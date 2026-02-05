What Is The Best Sleeping Position That Won't Hurt Your Back?

Just like a healthy diet, a good night's sleep is essential for optimal health as it allows the body to recover, repair, and rejuvenate. Adequate sleep contributes to proper brain function, emotional well-being, and physical health. It helps regulate hormones, boosts the immune system, and can even improve memory and cognitive abilities. However, several factors can cause disturbance while sleeping and trigger several issues. One of the common issues is sleeping in the wrong position. It not only affects the quality of sleep but can also significantly affect your back and trigger pain. For example, sleeping on your stomach can strain the spine and neck, leading to discomfort and misalignment.

When the spine is not properly supported during sleep, it can lead to muscle tension and stiffness, which can exacerbate existing back issues or create new ones.

Best sleeping positions to prevent back pain

The best sleeping position to prevent back pain is typically on your back or side.

1. Sleeping on your back:

Sleeping on your back evenly distributes body weight and minimises pressure points. Try placing a pillow under your knees to help maintain the natural curve of the spine and reduce stress on the lower back.

2. Side sleeping

If done correctly, side sleeping is generally excellent for spinal alignment. For side sleepers, using a pillow between the knees can keep the spine aligned and relieve pressure on the hips and lower back.

3. Fetal position

The fetal position involves sleeping on your side with bent legs curled in toward your body. This position can help open space between vertebrae, which is specifically beneficial for those with herniated discs or spinal stenosis. If you want to make the fetal position more comfortable, make sure your posture is loose and relaxed when you curl up.

Here are some additional sleeping tips to prevent back pain:

1. Choose the right mattress

A medium-firm mattress is usually best, as it provides support while still being comfortable. Be sure to replace an old mattress that no longer supports your body.

2. Use appropriate pillows

Ensure that your pillows keep your neck in a neutral position. Back sleepers may need a thinner pillow, while side sleepers may benefit from a thicker one.

3. Maintain good sleep hygiene

Establish a consistent sleep schedule by going to bed and waking up at the same time each day, even on weekends.

4. Create a comfortable sleep environment

Keep your bedroom cool, dark, and quiet to promote better sleep.

5. Limit screen time before sleep

Reduce exposure to screens at least an hour before bedtime, as the blue light can interfere with your body's natural sleep-wake cycle.

6. Incorporate relaxation techniques

Engage in relaxing activities before bed, such as reading, meditation, or gentle stretching, to help calm your mind and prepare your body for sleep.

Additionally, staying active throughout the day and eating light dinners can help promote better sleep. To prevent back pain, pay attention to your sleeping position and follow these steps to create a restful environment.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.