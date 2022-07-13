Shoulder Ache From Incorrect Sleeping Position? Try These Exercises For Relief

Child pose may provide relief from shoulder pain

We spend an average of 26 years of our life sleeping. This is one of the many reasons why it is. crucial for us to get adequate sleep daily. Our quality and quantity of sleep significantly influence our daily life.

Sleeping in an uncomfortable position is one of the most common phenomena. A bad sleeping position can cause tension and pain in various parts of our bodies. Shoulder ache from a bad sleeping position is very common. In this article, we discuss some easy exercises to relieve shoulder pain from a bad sleeping position.

Exercises to reduce shoulder pain from bad sleep posture:

1. Seated twists

Seated twists are very easy to perform and can be practiced while sitting at work. Here's how you can try seated twists for should pain:

Sit straight in a chair

Now, turn to your right and use the chair's handle as a hold and stretch your back far as you can looking back

Stretch for like 10 seconds and release

Now repeat on the other side

Perform these 10 on each side into 1-2 sets

2. Head rolls

Head rolls as the name suggest require head movement, This exercise can also be performed almost anywhere. Here's how to practice it:

Stand straight with your face in front

Now slowly bend your head forward and rotate 360 degrees

Slowly rotate your head 4-5 times and then take a break

This exercise may also help reduce neck pain

3. Downward dog pose

This yoga position helps release tension from the shoulders and also improves blood flow in the body. Here's how to perform it:

Lay flat on the ground facing the floor

Slowly lift your torso and form a mountain-like structure with your body

Your palms need to be farther apart and reaching outwards (in comparison to your shoulders)

On the other hand, your feet need to be placed next to each other

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and feet

Your face needs to be facing inwards and downwards, at the same angle as the arms

Your body must form a triangle (your hands, hips, and feet being the corners)

Hold this position for a few seconds and repeat 10 times at least

4. Child pose

Child pose also known as balasana is a great yoga pose to release tension from the shoulders and provide relaxation. Here's how you can practice it:

Sit straight with your legs folded

At this point, your feet are supposed to be facing upwards

Now, slowly bend your torso forward on the floor

At this point, your arms should be extending forward as well, as far as possible

Your face should also be facing the floor as well as your palms

Your calves, forehead, and palms should all be touching the ground in this position

As it only stretches your body and is a resting pose, it provides comfort and relaxation

Hold this position for 10-15 seconds and perform 4-5 sets daily.

In conclusion, regular exercising can help avoid joint pains and discomfort. You are also encouraged to take preventive care such as using slimmer pillows. Besides these steps, eating a diet rich in numerous nutrients, especially protein and calcium ensure better health of your joints.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.