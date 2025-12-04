What Is SIBO? Nutritionist Reveals Hidden Signs And Tips To Overcome

The digestive system is a complex network that plays a vital role in our overall health. However, for many individuals, digestive issues have become persistent and debilitating. One condition that has gained increasing attention in recent years is Small Intestine Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO). This occurs when bacteria overpopulate the small intestine, leading to a range of uncomfortable symptoms.

Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary reveals the major symptoms of the condition in her latest Instagram post and explains how simple dietary changes can improve gut health. Rashi wrote in the caption, "Feeling healthy shouldn't be harder than getting healthy! If you are facing gut issues, comment below your symptoms and I will try to decode them."

Common Symptoms of SIBO

The main symptoms of Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO) include bloating, abdominal pain, and excessive gas. Other common signs are diarrhoea or constipation, unexplained weight loss, fatigue, and nutritional deficiencies. Some people may also experience nausea, a feeling of being uncomfortably full after eating, or changes in stool appearance.

SIBO Treatment

While antibiotics are the cornerstone of short-term SIBO treatment, the most important step for long-term relief is identifying the underlying cause. Medications may also be used to speed up the wave-like muscle contractions in the gut. Treating chronic conditions such as diabetes, Crohn's disease, or celiac disease can help prevent SIBO recurrence.

Dietary modifications can also help starve the overgrown bacteria and manage symptoms. The low FODMAP diet restricts certain fermentable carbohydrates that feed bacteria, reducing gas and bloating. This should be followed under the guidance of a qualified dietitian.

In severe cases, a short-term liquid-only diet of pre-digested nutrients may be recommended to give the digestive system complete rest while still providing essential nutrition. Regular physical activity and stress-reduction techniques can further improve gut motility and overall digestive health.

Understanding the root causes and symptoms of SIBO is the first step toward reclaiming your digestive health. With the right guidance and expert support, lasting relief from this often misunderstood condition is possible.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.