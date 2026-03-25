What Happens If You Eat Eggs Every Day For 14 Days? Doctor Reveals

Eggs are one of the most common foods in everyday diets. They are quick to cook, easy to pair with almost anything, and often seen as a go-to source of protein. For some, they are a daily breakfast staple. For others, they come with doubts around cholesterol or how often they should be eaten.

But eggs are more than just a convenient meal option. They are packed with nutrients that support multiple functions in the body. From brain health and energy levels to skin, hair and even eye health, eggs offer more than what meets the eye.

Dr Saurabh Sethi, Harvard and Stanford-trained gastroenterologist, shares what could happen if you eat eggs every day for 14 days. His breakdown, posted on Instagram, focuses on simple, science-backed benefits.

Eating eggs for 14 days: Benefits listed

1. Better Brain Function

Eggs are rich in choline. This nutrient helps your body produce acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter linked to memory and focus. Regular intake may support clearer thinking and better concentration.

2. Improved Cholesterol Balance

Eggs often get blamed for raising cholesterol. But Dr Sethi points out that in many people, they can actually increase HDL, also known as “good” cholesterol. This helps support heart health when eaten in balance.

3. Support For Eye Health

Egg yolks contain lutein and zeaxanthin. These antioxidants help protect the eyes by filtering harmful blue light. They also support long-term eye health.

4. Healthier Hair, Skin And Nails

Eggs provide sulfur-containing amino acids. These help your body produce keratin, a key protein for strong hair, healthy skin and nails.

What If You Don't Eat Eggs?

For vegetarians, Dr Sethi suggests soy-based foods like tofu, tempeh and edamame. These are among the closest plant-based protein alternatives to eggs.

The Bottom Line

Eggs can be a simple and nutrient-rich addition to your diet. When eaten as part of a balanced routine, they may support brain function, heart health and overall wellness.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.