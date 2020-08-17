What Causes The Skin To Be Oily During Monsoons? Our Expert Explains; Here's What You Can Do

Skincare tips: Choose water based skincare products to fight oily skin during monsoon

With a change in weather, your skin goes through several changes. Do you also wake up with oily and sticky skin? It can be a quite unpleasant feeling which can make your skin look dull and lead to several issues. During monsoon, oily skin is one common skin problem faced by many. Excess oil production affects your skin in various ways. It can be one of the causes of acne, clogged pores, blackheads and gives you a greasy look. Those with normal or dry skin type also experience oily skin during monsoon and summer. You might be wondering, what leads to excess oil production during monsoon? How to fight this? We have got all these covered for you. Dr. Manju Keshari, senior dermatologist at Max hospital explains answers to these questions.

Skincare Tips: Factors contributing to oily skin during monsoon

Oily skin is a common skin problem that many complaint of during hot weather. This condition further aggravates especially during monsoon season. Oil or sebum is produced by sebaceous glands present on your face. Its secretion plays an important role in forming a protective layer over the face. It not only protects but helps in hydrating the skin too.

Skincare tips: Oily skin can lead to acne, clogged pores and other skin issues

Dr. Keshari explains, "Several factors can affect oil or sebum secretion including genetic, hormonal and environmental factors. So, secretion changes if there is hormonal imbalance. You may also experience a change if you are consuming a diet high in sugar and carbohydrates as these act as a stimulus for sebaceous glands."

"Another major factor is environment. Sebum production increases during summer and monsoon. In monsoon, days are highly humid that leads to less evaporation of sweat aggravating seborrhea and oily skin," adds Dr. Keshari.

Skincare: Make necessary changes in your skincare routine to fight oily skin

How to fight oily skin during monsoon?

Over washing or too much rubbing, the skin will not solve this problem rather these glands may become more active and start to secrete more sebum. You should clean the face twice a day with mild cleansers. It's very important to apply the right products in monsoon especially for those with oily skin. Gel-based moisturisers and sunscreen will be suitable for this weather. You should also make changes to your diet. You should avoid fried, oily and sugary foods, explains Dr. Keshari.

(Dr. Manju Keshari, Senior Consultant, Department of Dermatology, Max Hospital, Patparganj)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.