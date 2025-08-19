Wellness Expert's 5 Simple Habits To Balance Your Metabolism, Hormones & Emotions

Good health is never about one big change. It is the small, everyday actions that slowly add up to make a difference in our energy, mood and overall well-being. The way we wake up, how we move, the light we get during the day, and even how we treat people – each of these affects our metabolism, hormones, emotions and quality of sleep.

On Sunday, wellness guru Luke Coutinho shared a weekly challenge on Instagram that reminds us to get back to these basics. No fancy diets, no complicated routines – just simple practices that anyone can follow.

Here's a breakdown of his challenge:

1. Morning sunlight ritual

“Before putting your phones on, step to your window, balcony, or garden and connect with natural sunlight,” Luke wrote. Spend at least 15 minutes in the morning light. This helps reset your body clock, improves mood, and supports hormonal balance. You can pray, reflect, set intentions, or simply enjoy silence while soaking in the light.

2. Sunset pause

Take another 15 minutes before the sun sets to step outside and connect with natural light. Even on cloudy days, the light works. This small pause helps calm the mind and prepares you for deeper sleep at night.

3. Strength training

At least 3 days of strength training a week is a must. It does not have to be heavy lifting – you can do bodyweight exercises or resistance bands. Strength training builds metabolism, supports hormone health and keeps your body strong.

4. Sleep consistency

Stick to the same bedtime and wake-up time for at least 5 out of 7 days. Regular sleep patterns allow the body to recover better and improve overall well-being.

5. Daily kindness

Find one person every day to say something kind to or genuinely appreciate. It could be a loved one, a friend, or even someone at work. Small acts of kindness release positive emotions that support emotional health.

That is it. Five simple steps that cover the mind, body and soul. As Luke Coutinho says, the sun behind the clouds is still there, and so is your potential for better health behind your daily choices.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.