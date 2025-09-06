Fruits, Spices, Sleep: Wellness Coach's Guide To Staying Healthy

Wellness expert Luke Coutinho has warned that changing weather can reduce immunity and increase the risk of infections. "Building strong immunity is a lifestyle, not a quick fix," he said in a post on Instagram. To boost defences, Coutinho has recommended consuming Vitamin C-rich fruits such as papaya, amla, and guava, along with immunity-supporting spices like turmeric, ginger, and cinnamon (dal cheeni). He also emphasised that sleep plays a key role in immunity, as the body produces cytokines during rest to fight infections and inflammation. Poor sleep, he said, can weaken these natural defences.

He recommended people do moderate workouts, as they improve circulation and immune surveillance, but overtraining or inactivity can harm the immune system. Coutinho also urged people to eat healthy, reduce stress levels and look after their emotional and mental well-being.

"Stress hormones like cortisol, when chronically high, lower white blood cell activity, making it harder for your body to fight off pathogens," he wrote.

He added, "Your immune system is not just a backup plan for when you fall sick, it is your first line of defence every single day. Yet most people only think of immunity when illness strikes."

He also said that nutrition remains a crucial part, with protein being essential for the production of antibodies. Taking insufficient protein can weaken the defense system. Healthy fats, particularly Omega-3s from flaxseeds, walnuts, and fatty fish, help regulate inflammation, he mentioned.

Coutinho said that gut health also plays an important role, as 70 per cent of immunity sits inside the gut. Prebiotic foods like onions, garlic, and bananas, as well as probiotics such as curd, sauerkraut, and other fermented foods, help maintain microbial balance.

In addition to this, Vitamin D from sunlight also supports T-cell function, a vital component of immune defence.

He further stated that daily habits such as staying hydrated also immunise the system. He mentioned that if someone is looking to enhance their immune system, they should reduce refined sugar, as it suppresses white blood cell activity for hours after consumption and also limit alcohol and smoking, as they both impair immune cell production.

Coutinho said seasonal foods, naturally aligned with the body's needs, should be prioritised for overall health.

"Immunity isn't built overnight. It is built every single day through small, consistent choices. It's not just about fighting infections; it's about preventing chronic inflammation, slowing aging, and supporting overall vitality," he added.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.