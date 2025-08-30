Luke Coutinho On How Parents Words Can Leave Lasting Scars

Wellness expert Luke Coutinho is reminding parents to be mindful of the words they use with their children. In a social media post, he has warned that certain statements can leave deep emotional scars, especially when they make a child feel unwanted. "One of the worst things a parent can ever tell a child is, 'I wish you were never born,'" Coutinho wrote. He acknowledged that parents can get angry or frustrated, but stressed that some lines should never be crossed. Even if you apologise later, he said, the damage is already done and can have lasting psychological effects.

He explained that such statements can lead to anxiety, loss of self-esteem, and feelings of being unwanted, noting that the effects can have a major impact into adulthood. "Saying this shows a child that they are not needed or valued."

Coutinho urged people to avoid saying things that make a child feel unwanted, explaining, "Imagine how you would feel if someone in your life made you feel that way."

He also shared that he comes across many adults struggling with physical and emotional health issues, often rooted in early experiences of emotional trauma caused by hurtful words.

"Many people are struggling with their health, physical and emotional, and as we delve deeper, we find these statements were made to them at points in their lives," he said.

"Words have the power of life and death; be angry and emotional but choose your words , heal yourself before you destroy others," he further added.

