Weight Loss: Wondering Where To Start? Give This Quick Morning Exercise Routine A Try

This mornign routine includes only 5 exercises that can be done without equipment

Highlights You don't need to push yourself too hard for loosing weight

All you need is a little motivation and dedication

Weight loss: Try to maintain consistency and half of the work is done

Has trying to lose weight become more difficult than you thought? Don't worry, you're certainly not alone. Many of you may be feeling stuck with the pandemic weight, and no clue as to where to start from. One day you may be exercising and following a healthy diet, and the other day you may have a relapse, back to unhealthy junk food again. At this point of time, appreciate yourself for making an effort. And if you suffer a relapse every now and then, continue the good work by exercising regularly and a healthy diet pattern will eventually follow.

Weight loss: Here's a morning routine you can start with

Diet and fitness expert Gunjan, who goes by the name of GunjanShouts on Instagram, recently shared a simple exercise routine, with which you can begin your day. It doesnt require much effort, just a few exercises which you can do, 15-20 minutes after rising.

"Those who can't spend hours doing workout, atleast do this in the morning. I bet you will have a much better day. I want you to give it a try," she writes in the caption of her Instagram post while adding that if you can't do anything else, you can at least do this.

Here are the exercises that you can do:

Squats (20 reps)

Sit ups (15 reps)

Push-ups (15 reps)

Lunges (20 reps on each side)

Plank (1 minute)

Standing forward bends followed by backward hold (to give your body a good stretch)

So, five exercises and one stretching routine is all it takes to kickstart your day on a healthy note. Once you have developed the habit of starting your day with exercise, you can slowly do more progresse workouts.

Fitness trainer and Sweat co-founder Kayla Itsines regularly shares no-equipment workouts that you can do at home. Here's one of them.

All you need is a little motivation and determination to push yourself and take out around 15-20 minutes to exercise, and eat healthy and home-cooked food most of the times. Stay away from junk and processed food and these few steps can successfully help you shed some kilos. Let's do this!

(Gunjan is a fitness trainer and dietitian based in Gurugram)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.