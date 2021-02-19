Weight Loss Tips: Should You Be Weighing Yourself Regularly? Nutritionist Reveals The Truth

Weight loss tips: The weighing scale is not the best way to measure your progress

Health experts, nutritionists and even fitness experts are of the belief that the weighing scale is not the best way to measure your progress when you are trying to weight loss. Your progress can be measured by several other factors like how well your clothes fit you, how active you feel, how well you are able to sleep and much more. In one of her recent posts on Instagram, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shares two things that you need to do when you are trying to lose weight.

Weight loss: 2 things you should do, as suggested Nmami Agarwal

According to Agarwal, if you are trying to lose weight, you need to first stop weighing yourself and start measuring your body fat. This is a better way to assess how well you are responding to the changes you have made in your diet or lifestyle.

In order to calculate your body fat percentage, you can add your waist and hip measurements and then subtract your neck measurement to determine your circumference value. So if you waist is 32 inches, hips are 36 inches and neck is 13.5 inches, then your circumference value will be 54.5.

Measuring body weight regularly, especially among women, is not an accurate way to measure your progress for several reasons. Your body experiences hormonal changes throughout your menstrual cycle and this may affect your body weight. Moreover, water retention, bloating and constipation and indigestion issues which can also make you weigh more.

See how well your clothes fit you to measure your progress on weight loss regime

Also, the weighing scale cannot differentiate between your muscle, fat or water weight. All it can do is measure the relation your body mass has, with gravity.

Follow a diet which includes all good groups like fats, carbs and proteins. Avoid following diets that are restrictive in nature as they can increase cravings and mood swings, cause irritability and may put you at risk of nutritional deficiencies.

For healthy weight loss, you need to have a balanced diet and practice portion control. Even if you are having sweets and desserts, portion control is the key.

Consistent and regular exercise is another key to effective and sustainable weight loss, fitness, agility, mobility and overall being disease-free. Include both weight training and cardio in your fitness routine.

Besides, to take care of your sleep, make sure you get 7 to 9 hours of good quality sleep on an everyday basis, that you take less stress and avoid smoking and alcohol.

All of these measures will make you fit in your clothes better, reduce how lethargic you feel, up your energy levels and make you feel good, positive and active. Try them now!

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

