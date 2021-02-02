Weight Loss: Why A Trainer Recommends At Least 30 Minutes Of Physical Activity Regularly

Weight loss: Being physically active is important for your health and well-being

Highlights Minimum of 30 minutes of physical activity is needed for your well-being

It can help you stay fit and active

Make sure you sleep well every day

The definition of staying healthy, and ways to maintain a healthy lifestyle can differ from person to person. For some, a healthy lifestyle can be one with that is lived with discipline, including a daily workout and strictly healthy and organic diet. While for others, living healthy is more about maintaining balance by being regular at exercise, doing those workouts that they really enjoy, and eating a healthy diet with homemade foods. Celebrity trainer Vinod Channa recently took to Instagram to share his personal tips for living a healthy lifestyle.

Tips to follow a healthy lifestyle from expert

"A healthy lifestyle can help you thrive throughout your life. Making healthy choices isn't easy. It can be hard to find the time and energy to exercise regularly or prepare a healthy meal. However, your efforts will pay off in many ways," Channa - who has the experience of training B-town celebrities like John Abraham, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Harshvardhan Rane to name a few - writes in the caption of his post.

He recommends the following steps to follow a healthy lifestyle:

1. Try to be physically active for at least 30 minutes, for most of the days in a week. Now you can do this in any way, by either doing household chores, running, walking, jogging, sports, dancing, yoga or any other activity that you actually enjoy. Engaging in a physical activity of your choice can enable you to enjoy it and thus continue with it for longer.

2. Eat a well-balanced diet with lots of fruits, vegetables, whole grains and proteins - as per the intensity of your workout, recommends Channa.

You should focus on eating a well-balanced diet with lots of fruits and vegetables

3. Do meditation or deep breathing exercises regularly. They help in aligning your senses and calming you like never before. Having good mental health is as important as having good physical health.

4. According to Channa, one should learn to recognise and manage stress in their lives. Excess stress can hamper your weight loss goals and make it difficult for you to stay fit and active.

5. Do the things that make you happy. It can help in curbing stress and can also be motivating to go on with life on a positive note.

6. Stay in touch with your friends and family. Check on them regularly. Take out time for them. It is therapeutic and comforting.

7. Get sufficient sleep and rest well. Being tired or overtrained can increase the risk of injury, low mood, increased cravings and much more. Sleeping well is also important for a strong and efficient immunity. Be well-rested to enable your body to function at its best.

(Vinod Channa is a fitness trainer based in Mumbai)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.