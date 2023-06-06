Weight Loss Tips: These Plant-Based Foods Can Help Meet Your Daily Protein Requirement

Protein can help you lose weight and build muscles

Protein should be an essential part of your daily diet. Protein is a macronutrient that acts as a building block for the body. If you are trying to lose weight, you must focus on your protein intake. It keeps you full for longer and boosts your metabolism. Other than effective weight loss, protein helps in the growth, repair and maintenance of cells. It also supports biochemical processes in the body. Vegans and vegetarians often struggle finding the right protein sources. However, several lesser-known protein sources can help you meet your daily requirements. Let's take a look at these protein-packed foods.

Protein-rich foods for vegans and vegetarians

1. Chickpeas

Chickpeas are a well-known source of protein. You can eat chickpeas with your regular rice or roti or make a salad. Chickpea sandwich is also filling and nutritious. Around 43 grams of chickpeas contain 4.1 grams of protein. Not just protein, chickpeas can offer you several other essential nutrients.

2. Quinoa

Around a cup of quinoa contains 8 grams of protein and 5 grams of fibre. It is a plant-based source of complete protein. You can prepare a quinoa salad and it will keep prevent you from consuming unnecessary calories.

3. Green peas

To your surprise, green peas are also loaded with protein. You must be aware of several ways of adding green peas to your diet.

Green peas can also add a good amount of fibre, vitamin A, vitamin K and folate to your diet.

4. Chia seeds

Those trying to lose weight, usually add chia seeds to their daily routine. Chia seeds are perfect for weight loss. These tiny seeds are loaded with fibre and protein. These two nutrients keep you full for longer and reduce your overall calorie intake, helping you shed kilos.

5. Almonds

Almond is one of the most commonly consumed nuts. Many often start their day with a few soaked almonds. Almonds are rich in vitamin E, protein, magnesium and many other essential nutrients. You can boost your protein intake and heart health by consuming a handful of almonds every day.

Protein requirement of an individual depends on age, gender, body size, levels of physical activity and many other factors. You should consult an expert to know exactly how much protein you should be consuming in a day.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.