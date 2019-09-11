Speed Up Your Metabolism With These Drinks For Effective Weight Loss

Metabolism and weight loss: Boost your metabolism for better weight loss

Highlights Simple changes can help you boost metabolism and lose weight High-intensity workouts contribute to better metabolism Add more protein to your diet to boost metabolism

The better your metabolism is the effective your weight loss process is. If you have high metabolism you burn more calories which makes it easier for you to lose weight. High metabolism gives you better energy levels throughout the day. It is the process at which your body converts the diet consumed into energy. Your metabolism depends on many modifiable factors. You can improve your metabolism with some simple modifications. Similarly sipping some drinks can help you achieve better metabolism. These drinks can boost your weight loss process as well. Here are some drinks which you can add to your daily routine for better metabolism. Boost your metabolism with these drinks to achieve your fitness goals.

Weight Loss: Drink to boost metabolism

1. Green tea

Green tea is quite popular for weight loss. It has metabolism-boosting properties. Green tea is low in calories and can be added to your weight loss diet without a second thought. You can drink up to two cups of green tea in a day. The results may vary from person to person. Green tea is also loaded with other properties which can benefit your skin and overall health.

2. Hot water and lemon

You might have heard the benefits of hot water and lemon for weight loss. This combination can speed up your metabolism. Lemon will also provide you vitamin c and help in detoxification. This drink is a perfect way to start your day. It will also keep many digestive issues at bay. You can take some warm water and squeeze half lemon to it. Drink this as the first thing in the morning and you will notice the results.

Add lemon and warm water to your morning schedule for better metabolism

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Coffee

Coffee might be the first thing you need to start your morning. It can also help you boost metabolism. But avoid consumption of too much caffeine. Too much caffeine is bad for your health. You can drink coffee in moderation to improve your metabolism. But do not add sugar and cream to your coffee.

4. Protein shake

A protein shake is a must for every fitness enthusiast. Protein helps in weight loss. It keeps you full for longer and makes you eat less throughout the day. Protein also works to refuel energy. A protein shake can boost your metabolism and you can take it along to your gym and drink after or in between workouts. You can prepare your own protein shake at home with some simple ingredients.

Protein shake can help you boost metabolism and lose weight

Photo Credit: iStock

Other ways to boost metabolism

Add more sources of protein to your diet

Try high-intensity workouts

Weight lifting can also boost metabolism

Try to stay more active throughout the day

Choose healthy cooking oil like coconut oil

Ensure proper sleep at night

