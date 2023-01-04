Slow Metabolism? Try These Tips To Fasten Weight Loss

Weight loss tips: Adding more protein to diet can help you lose weight

The term "metabolism" describes the chemical reactions that take place in your body as it transforms food and liquids into energy. Energy is produced and released by a complicated mechanism that mixes calories and oxygen. Body processes are fueled by this energy.

A person with a high basal metabolic rate (BMR) expends lots of calories even when at rest. Your body requires less calories to function if you have a slow metabolism or BMR. Not all people with rapid metabolisms are slim. Studies actually reveal that individuals who are overweight or obese frequently have quick metabolisms. Their bodies require extra energy to maintain essential bodily functions.

Our metabolism is highly influenced by our genes. Which means altering or fastening one's metabolism is not as easy as you may think. However, you can still ensure you lose weight by following the right steps and tips. Read on as we discuss weight loss tips for people with slow metabolism.

Here are weight loss tips for people with slow metabolism:

1. Get more active

Increase your routine's high-intensity interval training. Your metabolism can remain stimulated after an interval training session for as long as a whole day. For instance, when running or walking on a treadmill or outside, increase your speed for 30 to 60 seconds, then decrease it to your regular pace. Repeat this cycle eight to twelve times.

2. Increase protein intake

Every time you consume, digest, and store food, your metabolism speeds up. This is known as the thermic effect of food. Because protein takes longer to digest and absorb by your body than fats and carbs, protein has a larger thermic effect.

3. Weight train

Studies suggest the ideal strategy to lose weight is to combine appropriate protein consumption with weight training, which improves muscle development and which in return will help increase your basal metabolic rate.

4. Eat more spices

After you have finished eating, adding items like cayenne pepper, mustard, jalapeno peppers, ginger, and cinnamon can assist to increase your metabolism. Spices can also be used to flavour plain dishes, increasing your likelihood of eating nutritious foods and losing weight.

5. Drink chilled water

Your metabolism can be sped up by drinking cold water. Your metabolism speeds up after drinking cold water within 10 minutes and continues to do so for at least another 30 minutes. As the body strives to warm the water you drink, your body temperature will rise somewhat. As your metabolism increases in a warmer environment, your body sweats more.

6. Get good sleep

Sleeping helps reset our bodies and provides us with the rest we need. However, poor sleep quality or lack of enough sleep can lead to a lot of issues in the body one of which is weight gain. Poor sleep can lead to overeating and might also slow down weight loss.

Make sure to follow these weight loss tips to ensure effective reduction in weight if you have a slow metabolism.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.