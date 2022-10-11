Nutritionist Shares 5 Tips To Avoid Festive Weight Gain

Weight loss tips: Choose healthy snacking options to avoid weight gain during festivities

The festive season is here and with it begins back-to-back feasts, parties and family gatherings. Besides mingling, these occasions are all about gulping down sugary drinks, relishing tempting fried food and emptying boxes full of sweets. We all know it's hard to resist indulging in these feasts and feeding your soul. But, at the same time, this can also lead to some unwanted weight gain which you definitely wouldn't want during the festivities. A chubbier face or bloated stomach is a big no when you have to dress your best for an outing. So, to make your parties guilt-free, nutritionist Pooja Malhotra has offered some tips that can help you avoid festive weight gain. Below are the tips listed by the nutritionist in her latest Instagram reel.

According to Pooja Malhotra, before you step out for the party, try munching some light and healthy snacks to that you don't reach the venue starving. This will keep your tummy a bit full and save you from gorging and destroying the buffet. A healthy home-cooked meal before the party is also advisable.

· Once you are at the party, go easy on the alcohol and keep a check on your water intake after a round of drinks. It will prevent boating and water retention in your body the next day.

· Try ditching the fried fish fingers and spring rolls and instead go for other relatively healthier starters like salads, corn, tikkas, and kebabs.

· As you proceed towards the main course, try to skip foods that contain excessive carbs. And, if you can't help it, then skip the whole main course meal altogether.

· No matter how tempting the fried chicken platter or sugar-loaded cocktail may look, eat only if you have space left in your tummy.