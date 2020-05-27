Weight Loss Tips: Nutritionist Explains The Right Way To Lose Weight

A healthy lifestyle can considerably improve your sleep quality and aid weight loss too

Following a low-calorie diet and exercising every day are not the only things that are required for losing weight. According to nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, one should focus on developing good habits first. This will eventually lead to good health and weight loss will be an automatic result. However, that path that people usually follow is weight loss first. In fact, quick weight loss may end up giving you poor health and this may eventually make you develop poor lifestyle habits.

In one of recent posts on Instagram, Diwekar talks about the "right way to lose weight". For Diwekar, developing good habits comes first. The same is followed by good health and then weight loss inevitable.

Weight loss diet: Develop good habits

The list of good habits include eating local, seasonal and traditional foods as part of your diet. The likes of avocado, quinoa and asparagus may help you lose weight in the short term. But they are surely not going to be sustainable in the long run. Foods which are sustainable are the ones that have been a part of your culture, the ones that you have grown up eating.

The list of good habits also include:

Eat from the kitchen and not from a packet

Eat with all your senses with gratitude and not fear.

Stay active all day. Sit less and move more.

Do minimum of 150 minutes of exercise every week.

Fix a bed time and wake up time and follow it with discipline.

Regulate use of gadgets, especially before you go to bed. Screen time can seriously affect your sleep cycle and sleep quality.

Pursue your hobbies and do what you love. Spend time with family.

Exercise for minimum 150 minutes every week

Photo Credit: iStock

How this will improve your health

Once you develop the habit of following these habits, there are considerable changes that you will begin to feel. From pumped up energy levels to a good sleep quality, from a smooth digestion to much lesser incidence of acidity and bloating, you are likely to experience several health benefits.

Diwekar says that developing healthy habits can also reduce PMS or period pain, give you better skin and hair quality, reduce sugar cravings, make you feel like you should exercise, regulate blood sugar levels and help you have a good lipid profile.

The pattern of weight loss

Following these habits will lead to a slow but sustainable weight loss. The beneficial aspect is that you won't feel cravings, irritability and mood swings which often come along with famous weight loss diets.

According to Diwekar, the weight loss you achieve with this is also going to be irreversible. You will experience reduction in fat mass, gain in lean body and bone mineral density.

Following these habits will help you lose around 10 to 15% of your body weight in a year.

Stay indoors, stay safe and stay healthy everyone!

(Rujuta Diwekar is a nutritionist based in Mumbai)

