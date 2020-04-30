Diabetes Diet: Here's How Legumes Can Help Keep Your Blood Sugar Levels Controlled

Diabetes diet: Add legumes to your diet to control blood sugar levels

Diabetes is a chronic condition that requires constant management of healthy blood sugar levels. Healthy diet and lifestyle can help in the management of healthy blood sugar levels. Several foods can be a part of your diabetic diet which can help you control blood sugar levels naturally. Legumes can also be a part of your diabetes diet. There are a variety of options that can be prepared to control blood sugar levels. Legumes can be used to prepare a salad as well as can be cooked in different ways. These will also offer a variety of nutrients. Read on to know how legumes can help in controlling blood sugar levels.

Diabetes diet: Legumes to control blood sugar levels

There is a huge variety of legumes available. These contain essential minerals and vitamins. Legumes are high in fibre which plays an important role in the management of blood sugar levels. Beans are low on the glycemic index. Glycemic index determines the effect of food consumed on the blood sugar levels. The lower the glycemic index, the better it is for your blood sugar levels. Legumes also contain protein. The American Diabetes Association advises people with diabetes to add dried beans or no-sodium canned beans to several meals each week.

Diabetes diet: Consume a healthy diet to manage blood sugar levels

Diabetics are also at a higher risk of heart disease. High blood pressure can also make the condition worse. Legumes are also good for your heart health. It will reduce the risk of heart disease in diabetics and also help in maintaining blood pressure numbers.

You can prepare legumes in different ways

Healthy legumes for diabetics

Beans, lentils, peas and much more can be used in different ways. You can prepare a salad with boiled beans. Add fresh vegetables to it for some extra nutrition. You can cook legumes with your favourite spices. But make sure you do not add too much sodium to it. You can also prepare hummus.

