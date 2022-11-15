Weight Loss Tips: Not All Calories Are Equal, Nutritionist Explains Why

The quality of the food you're eating also matters besides the calories

What's that one word which comes to your mind when someone talks about weight loss? Maybe, calories? Yes, you may have heard health experts talking about reducing the calorie intake when it comes to shedding those extra kilos. Basically, you get calories from the food you eat. However, the human body is complex and you've got to understand that all calories do not have the same impact on your body. In short, not all calories are created equal. However, if you believe otherwise, you must see nutritionist Pooja Malhotra's video on Instagram.

Weight Loss Tips: Not all calories are equal, nutritionist busts myth

In the video, Pooja says, “I am going to present this one weight loss myth to you which will forever change the way you look at food.”

She then mentions the myth, “All calories are created equal”. Continuing the explanation, the health expert says, “All calories are not equal. Calories from different sources are used differently and have different impacts on the body. One protein calorie is not equal to one fat calorie or a carb calorie.”

One hundred and fifty calories coming from a fruit bowl with not have the same impact as one hundred and fifty calories coming from a slice of cake or a sweet, Pooja adds.

Are you someone who keeps looking for different ways to lose weight? Do you believe that detox waters help get rid of those extra inches? Well, Pooja Malhotra says, it's not true. According to her, detox waters are no magic potions that are going to flush out your excess calories. She clarifies that the word “detox” literally means removal of toxins which is ultimately the full-time job of your liver and your kidneys. She then adds, “Infused waters are great at improving your metabolism, boosting your digestion, and keeping you hydrated. So, if you find plain waters boring then infuse and drink.”

So, next time when you plan to go on a weight loss journey, be thorough with the dos and don'ts and the way all the other factors can impact your overall health. This research and knowledge about your body will help you make the right decisions.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.