Do You Think Detox Water Helps You Lose Weight ? Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra Answers

The whole concept of relishing detox water has gained immense popularity these days. People opt for it, especially after festivities. Detox water is made by mixing some healthy fruits or vegetables in plain water to make sure that their properties get infused in it. Going by the common belief, detox waters help you get rid of unwanted toxins accumulated in the body due to various reasons. However, a lot of people savour detox water believing that it would help them shed those extra kgs. So, is it just a fancy concept or there's some real truth behind it? Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra has posted a video on Instagram explaining the same.

Pooja, first, ask did you overindulge last night with food, desserts and drinks and work up to a huge glass of detox water thinking it's going to flush out your excess calories? She further explains that detox waters are no magic potions that are going to flush out your excess calories. She clarifies that “detox” is a loosely used term that literally means removal of toxins which is ultimately the full-time job of your liver and your kidneys. She then adds, “Infused waters are great at improving your metabolism, boosting your digestion and keeping you hydrated. So, if you find plain waters boring then infuse and drink.”

Pooja Malhotra keeps sharing such health-related important tips. In one of her previous videos, she shares the difference between cow's milk and plant milk. In the video, she mentions that many people have started opting for various food alternatives these days including plant milk as a replacement for cow's milk. However, she reveals that there's no substitute for cow's milk. She says that cow's milk is packed with much more nutrition than plant-based milk. Just because you think plant milk is fancy and expensive, you must not switch to plant-based milk. But, if you are someone who suffers from bloating or ache in the stomach on the consumption of cow's milk, you should consult a nutritionist to figure out which plant milk you must have.

