Cows Milk Vs Plant-Based Milk? Heres What Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra Has To Say

Cow's milk comes packed with much more nutrition than plant-based milk

Many people's diets and eating habits have changed in recent times. Plant-based alternatives have become more popular for a variety of reasons. Cow milk has been substituted with coconut milk, almond milk, and a variety of other alternatives. But you are confused about the type of milk you should consume and don't have any prior knowledge of the subject, watch a video shared by nutritionist Pooja Malhotra. In the video, she has explained the difference between cow's milk and plant-based milk. The video will undoubtedly answer your questions and help you make an informed decision.

Pooja said that plant milk was no substitute for cow's milk. She added that cow's milk came packed with much more nutrition than plant-based milk. Just because the price of cow's milk is lesser than plant-based milk, it doesn't mean its low on nutrition.

Pooja suggested that one must not opt for plant milk just because it's fancy and more expensive. However, if someone has bloating or ache in the stomach on the consumption of cow's milk, they should consult a nutritionist to figure out which plant milk they must have.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.