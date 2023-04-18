Weight Loss Tips: Insufficient Sleep Can Lead To Poor Metabolism, Expert Explain How

Weight loss tips: Fast metabolism helps you burn more calories even at rest

In simpler words, metabolism is the rate at which our body consumes or absorbs nutrition. The metabolic rate affects caloric needs and impacts weight loss or weight gain in individuals. Not many know that metabolism gets slowed down by 5 per cent each decade. And to educate us more on metabolism, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares a post on Instagram. Not only did the health expert talk about the factors affecting metabolism but also shared tips to boost it.

Factors that affect metabolism

Factors like enzyme secretion, medications, stress and chronic disease conditions, among other things influence metabolism. Lovneet Batra mentions that "age, activity level, calories consumed, genetics and hormones" also affect the metabolism of the body.

How sleep affects your metabolism

In case you are someone who doesn't get proper sleep, it is likely that your metabolism will pay the price. "Poor sleep can impact your metabolism negatively," she said. Two of the hormones - leptin and ghrelin - are impacted by sleep patterns. While leptin tells you that you are hungry and on the other hand, ghrelin makes you experience all those hunger pangs. When you cut down on sleep, the levels of leptin in the body also drop, and ghrelin production increases - which impacts our carefully balanced metabolism, as per the nutritionist.

Here are some easy ways to boost your metabolism:

Increase your protein intake as it will help you burn more calories.

Adequate water consumption can also increase as well as help in maintaining the metabolic rate of the body.

A fixed exercise routine with some high-intensity workouts can boost your metabolism.

Proper sleep is also necessary. When you deprive your body of sleep, it changes the way you process sugar and also disrupts your appetite-regulating hormones.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.