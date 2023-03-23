Can Eating Banana Help In Weight Loss? Here's How You Should Eat It For Effective Results

Bananas are a good source of potassium

It is commonly believed that bananas lead to weight gain. On the contrary, bananas can help you lose weight as well. Banana is a superfood that is loaded with essential nutrients. It is also delicious, economical and readily available throughout the year. Bananas are a good source of fibre, potassium, vitamin B6, vitamin C, antioxidants and several other essential nutrients. You can also consume it in different ways. When trying to lose weight, there are many factors that one should keep under consideration. Consuming bananas the right way may assist in weight loss and help you achieve the desired results. In this article, let's discuss how exactly bananas help in weight loss and how to add them to your diet.

Here's how bananas can help in weight loss

Bananas are a good source of fibre with a negligible amount of fat. Consuming high-fibre foods helps you stay full for longer and ultimately helps you consume fewer calories. Less fat content of bananas is another factor which makes them weight loss friendly.

Be mindful

However, bananas are calorie-dense which can make it tricky to add them to a weight loss diet. Prachi Jain, HOD, Nutrition & Dietetics at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram says, "Banana is a healthy snack which may aid in weight loss as it is a wholesome fruit with fewer calories, high amount of soluble fibre and negligible fat. But only bananas cannot help in weight loss. A balanced diet with calorie-deficit diet planning which include all the major food groups is also required."

If you are consuming bananas to lose weight, you must focus on your overall calorie consumption. It is wise to plan your meals accordingly so that you do not add extra calories to your diet and also burn a sufficient amount.

Consume bananas between meals to stay full for longer. It will also keep those cravings for something sweet away.

How to consume?

"Banana is an excellent source of carbohydrate and is packed with several other nutrients which have multiple benefits. Bananas can be consumed as a pre and post-workout snack," the nutritionist added.

You can eat bananas before or after your workout. It is also a great breakfast as well as an evening snack option.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.