Weight Loss Tips: Avoid These 6 Things When Trying To Lose Weight

Weight loss tips: Eat whole fruits and skip juices when trying to lose weight

Weight loss can become a big challenge that demands one to be mindful of their diet and lifestyle at all times. While that is necessary to an extent, we often become hard on ourselves and end up following some not-so-beneficial tactics. In a latest post, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal lists 6 things you need to keep in mind while being on a weight loss journey.

"Losing weight is already an all-encompassing journey. It takes a lot from us. There are few things that we tend to forget when on a weight loss mode. Keep these in mind to help the weight loss journey," she said.

Take a look:

Weight Loss: Things you should never do if you want to lose weight:

1. Skipping Breakfast:

The clue for why breakfast is important is in its name: It is eaten to break the overnight fast. As the body uses a lot for growth and repair through the night, eating a healthy breakfast helps to keep up the energy, protein and calcium levels in the body.

2. Healthy Processed Food

The nutritionist advises us to not fall into the trap of healthy processed food. These are those food items that have been processed using chemical procedures. In this process, the nutritional value of food items gets drained.

3. Juice Cleans

Fresh fruit juices can help you cleanse your body. "Whole fruit are the mantra", says Nmami Agarwal.

4. Dehydration

Dehydration is a state that occurs when the body requires more fluid. It means the body is lacking the required amount of fluid it needs to function smoothly. On your journey to weight loss, keeping the body hydrated plays a pivotal role.

5. Skipping carbs

Carbohydrates are categorised as simple and complex carbs. While simple carbs are derived from sugar and items that have naturally occurring sugar in them, complex carbs such as starch and fibre, are essential for maintaining health.

6. Not exercising properly

Exercising too much or too little can also derail your weight loss journey, as per Nmami Agarwal.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.