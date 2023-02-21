Weight Loss: 6 High-Protein Indian Breakfast Options That Will Help You Lose Weight

A high-protein helps in effective weight loss

Protein plays a crucial role in the weight loss process. A high-protein diet can offer you multiple health benefits and aid in weight loss. Protein lowers cravings and the secretion of hunger hormones. It also increases the feeling of satiety and helps you burn more calories. One of the best ways of consuming protein is by adding it to your breakfast. Studies have shown that eating a high-protein breakfast help consume fewer calories later in the day. Protein keeps you full for longer and suppresses your appetite. But the problem lies in finding the right protein sources. Vegetarians often struggle to find protein-rich foods. To help you consume enough protein every morning, we have a list of some of the best protein-rich breakfast options. Let's take a look at these.

High protein breakfast options for weight loss

1. Chickpea sandwich

A simple sandwich for breakfast is the hassle-free option you must try. Chickpeas are a great source of protein which can be turned into a perfect filling for your sandwiches. Simply mash some boiled chickpeas and combine them with freshly chopped vegetables to prepare the filling.

While preparing these sandwiches, avoid using packed sauces and spreads available in the market. You can prepare a fresh one at home to add extra flavours.

You can use chickpeas to prepare a filling, protein-rich sandwich

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Besan cheela

Besan cheela is light, tasty, healthy and most importantly loaded with protein. It is also easy-to-prepare which is ready within a few minutes. You can also add a few finely chopped vegetables to your cheela batter. Also, use the minimum amount of oil possible while preparing it.

3. Paneer in different ways

Cottage cheese or paneer is one of the best sources of protein for vegetarians. You can prepare it in different ways. Stuff it into a roti, roast a few cubes of it, make a bhurji or eat it raw. You can also stuff it in a besan cheela.

4. Moong dal cheela

After besan, you can use moong dal to prepare a cheela. Moong dal is a good source of protein. You need to soak some moong dal overnight and make a paste out of it. Use this to prepare cheela just like you make a besan cheela.

5. Quinoa

Quinoa is easily available and is a good source of protein. It can be used to prepare a salad to kickstart your day.

A quinoa-paneer salad is a grest source of protein

Photo Credit: iStock

6. Chia seed pudding

Chia seeds can offer several essential nutrients including protein. Prepare a chia pudding and enjoy this healthy, filling breakfast. Do not forget to add some fresh fruits, nuts and seeds on the top. It will help increase the nutritional value of your pudding.

Other than these you can also eat protein bars, shakes and smoothies.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.