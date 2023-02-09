7 High Protein Post-Workout Meal Options You Can Try After A Rigorous Exercise Routine

It is important to consume a snack within 30 minutes of workout

We cannot stress enough about the importance of a workout regime in daily life. Whether you like intense workouts or prefer to keep them light and relaxed, a significant amount of movement, especially for people leading a sedentary lifestyle, is a must. You must have also heard about pre and post-workout meals. Fitness experts believe that the right kind of meal is crucial both before and after a workout. If you are wondering what to eat after a rigorous exercise regime, nutritionist Lovneet Batra has listed down some food options which can be picked depending on the intensity of the workout. She also mentioned that the snack must be consumed within 30 minutes of the workout.

"What you eat after your workout is important and plays a crucial role in yielding results, such as muscle gain and weight loss. Nevertheless, it is equally important to consume this snack within 30 mins of workout," Lovneet Batra captioned the post.

High-protein post-workout meal options

1. Coconut water with moringa powder

The nutritionist suggested consuming a mix of moringa powder and coconut water post light workouts. According to her, coconut water contains electrolytes such as potassium and magnesium, while moringa is a plant protein that contains all 18 amino acids to form the proteins your body needs for muscle building.

Moringa leaves are rich in protein and other essential nutrients

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Beetroot juice

A glass of beetroot juice is super nutritious. It contains nitric oxide, which helps the muscles to heal faster by boosting the oxygen circulation and reducing inflammation.

3. Buttermilk

Who doesn't like a glass of fresh buttermilk? It is a combination of carbohydrates and proteins which makes it a good choice for a post-workout snack. "1 glass of buttermilk can provide approximately 8 gm of protein," she said.

4. Eggs

Eggs have always been a go-to option for people hitting the gym. They are quite versatile and can be consumed in more than one way. You can either boil them or cook them to prepare omelette, or scrambled eggs. They are a complete protein source. One medium-sized egg contains approximately 6-8 grams of protein.

5. Boiled chana

Did you know black chana is a powerhouse of protein, vitamins, and minerals? Also, the nutritionist advised adding black chana to the diet to battle anemia as it is rich in iron. A bowl of boiled chana contains approximately 6-7 gm of protein.

6. Sattu

Sattu can be considered a natural protein shake. Two tbsp of sattu powder can provide up to 7 grams of protein.

7. Homemade paneer

Paneer is rich in casein, a type of protein, and it prevents muscles from breaking down post-exercise. It will keep you full for longer hours, keeping hunger pangs at bay. It has roughly 18 grams of protein per 100 gm. Homemade paneer also contains two important bone builders, calcium and phosphorus.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.