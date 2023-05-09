Weight Loss Tips: 5 Nutritionist-Approved Healthy Snacks To Beat Midnight Cravings

Going to bed after wrapping up a long day and feeling a sudden urge to munch something. This is what most of us can definitely relate to. Midnight cravings are not uncommon and can occur even after you have done your dinner. When the tummy feels empty at night, we usually end up eating anything that can satiate our hunger such as biscuits, namkeen, packs of chocolates or ice creams. But these unhealthy foods are not the only way to deal with midnight cravings. So if you are out of nutritious food options that can come to your rescue late at night then nutritionist Lovneet Batra, in an Instagram post, shares some healthy snacks you can enjoy.

But before we discuss what you can eat at midnight, let us know why the cravings disrupt our sleep. According to the nutritionist, the urge to eat something late at night can be due to multiple reasons. These include imbalanced blood sugar levels, irregular meal patterns, and night eating disorders. She says that if you are getting hungry at night then it could be because you are not eating enough during the day. Other factors that can trigger food cravings at night are an altered circadian rhythm and stress.

Eating junk at night, the nutritionist says, can make you feel bloated in the morning and you may wake up irritated. So, it is better to opt for something healthy if you really want to eat something.

Now, it is time for the five snacks that you can munch guilt-free when those hunger pangs strike.

Hummus toast or hummus with steamed vegetable sticks

Some nuts or seeds

Makhana or fox nuts

100 ml of milk

Amaranth puffs

The nutritionist suggests that you keep these foods in stock and relish them whenever needed.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.