Weight Loss: This High Intensity, No Jumping Workout Is The Perfect Way To Kill Tuesday Blues- Try It Now!

For some of us, doing fast-paced cardio exercises like running or cycling at a fast pace are difficult to even attempt. And there's nothing to feel embarrassed about in this. Several fitness targets can be achieved by doing weight training and strength training. Take the workout that Sweat trainer Kayla Itsines shared recently. It is a high-intensity no jumping workout, that can help you with weight loss, aid muscle build up, improve your strength and stamina and give you an overall toned and fit body.

Some people are also unable to perform a certain kind of workout because of physical limitations like a knee injury or back pain. The following workout is meant specially for the ladies. "If you need low-impact exercises due to a knee injury, if you can't jump, or if you just need a quiet workout, I've created this workout for you!" Itsines writes in the caption of her post.

Though low impact, this workout is still high in intensity and can be challenging for you. Not only can it get you heart rate, it can also help in burning sufficient amount calories.

There are five exercises included in this no jumping, high intensity workout. Here are they:

Squat Thruster - 15 reps

Reverse Lunge & Knee Up - 16 reps (8 per side)

Push Up - 10 reps

X Plank - 16 reps (8 per side)

Ab Bikes - 20 reps

You need a pair of dumbbells to perform the first two exercises. Itsines does it with 5 kgs dumbbells in the video shared below. You can use water bottles or milk cartons as alternatives. Do focus on the technique of the exercises before you begin with the workout. You can modify the reps and go slow with the pace, but do not compromise with the technique. As Itsines, it is always quality over quantity.

Beat Tuesday blues with this workout which can be completed in 20-25 minutes depending your strength and energy. Let's do this!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.