These Exercises Are The Best To Lose Weight Like A Pro And Keep It Off For Good

Diet and exercise are imperative for healthy and quick weight loss. You need to eat healthy home-cooked food and give at least half an hour to rigorous physical activity for achieving weight loss. Following the two is especially important for those who predisposed towards obesity. In this article, we are going to specifically focus on the few exercises that work better than the others in terms of shedding weight and burning more calories. A study filters out 6 exercises that seem to be more effective than most others for weight loss.

Obesity: 6 exercises that work better than others for weight loss

As part of the study, researchers analysed over 18,000 Chinese adults in Taiwan, who were between 30 years and 70 years old. Information was gathered on five measures of obesity including waist circumference, body mass index, hip circumference, body fat percentage and waist-to-hip ratio. According to the study published in journal PLOS Genetics, it was found that jogging, mountain climbing, walking, exercise walking, some dancing (like ballroom dancing), and a long yoga session are the best exercises for weight loss.

Jogging has been found to be most effective for weight loss

Photo Credit: iStock

People who are predisposed to obesity can benefit from these exercises by doing them regularly. The exercises that were found to be less effective were cycling, stretching, swimming and body posture exercise similar to tai chi. This is because these exercises were found to require less energy expenditure as compared to the six exercises mentioned above. An exercise like swimming, which is done in cold water, can stimulate appetite and make you eat more after.

Swimming in cold water can increase appetite and make you eat more

Photo Credit: iStock

However, it is important to consider the several limitations of this study. From lack of diversity (in terms of the subjects) to the self-reported data from participants (which might not be as accurate) for their daily exercise routine, the results of the study cannot be relied on completely. More research is needed as even swimming, cycling and stretching are considered to be effective and in fact an important part of your daily workout routine.

What we do know, for sure, is that a combination of diet, regular workout and healthy lifestyle can help in achieving weight loss - that too without the need of any supplements or an extra assistance. All you need to work on is your dedication and motivation: the will power to give up laziness and not miss your workout, no matter what. Once you win over your cravings and the periodical urge to binge on junk food and desserts, the weight loss game isn't that difficult to win. Make sure you sleep well, take less stress and quit smoking alcohol. Sedentary lifestyle habits can interfere with your weight loss goals.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

