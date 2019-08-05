Low Carb Diet For Weight Loss: Here Are Simple Tips For Cutting Carbs From Your Diet

Low Carb Diet for Weight Loss: Eat foods which are low in carbs and high in protein

A low carb diet is quite popular for weight loss. A low carb diet gives more emphasis on good fats and protein. Not just weight loss a low carb diet is loaded with multiple health benefits. But it often becomes hard to reduce carb intake as carbs are present in your almost every food. It makes it difficult for you to control the number of carbs you are consuming. If you are also counting carbs with every bite you take then here are some clever ways to reduce your carb intake. Enhance your weight loss process by reducing the number of carbs you eat.

Ways to eat less carbs

1. Say a big No to bread and bread products

From a simple toast to sandwich, bread products are everywhere. But breads are loaded with carbs. A normal slice of bread is loaded with 15 grams of carbs. You should choose healthy alternates which are low in carbs. If you cannot avoid bread completely then you must choose the best bread. There are various breads available. Before buying one check all the ingredients well and pick the one with least carb content.

2. Eat the right breakfast

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. You may be consuming the maximum amount of carbs in breakfast without realising. If you are on low carb diet, choose your breakfast items wisely which are low on carbs and high in energy. Eggs are the best breakfast option you can ever try. Eggs are loaded with protein with just 1 gram of carbs. You can prepare carbs in different styles to enjoy variety in breakfast.

Weight loss: Eggs will provide you more protein with minimum carbs which will help you lose weight

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Add more protein to your diet

Protein can be very helpful if you are trying to reduce carbs intake. Protein is also well known for its weight loss properties. High protein food with restricted carbs will provide you enough energy and improve your metabolism as well. Some high protein foods which you can add to your daily diet may include meat, eggs, nuts, cheese, Greek yogurt or cottage cheese.

4. Always read the labels

If you want to eat less carbs throughout the day then make it a habit of reading labels before buying anything. When you go for grocery shopping, check the ingredients properly. Choose the items with minimum carbs. It will also help you count your carbs according to the number of servings you are consuming.

A low carb diet can help you lose weight but it might not suit your body type at times. Consult a nutritionist of you experience any side effect after following a low carb diet.

