Weight Loss: 5 Times Drinking Water Can Work In Your Absolute Advantage

Weight loss: Drinking water before meals can prevent overeating

Highlights Drink water first thing in morning to regularise bowel movement Drink water to prevent unnecessary snacking Drink water before and after your workout

Water is a life saver. You can achieve your weight loss goals and prevent most health conditions by simply drinking sufficient water. From regulating body temperature to keeping you hydrated, delivering oxygen throughout the body and improving digestion, there are many functions that water performs. At least 2 litres of water are important for you to stay healthy and hydrated. Also, drinking water at particular times during the day can help you reap maximum benefits from it. It can help you with weight loss, heal from diseases quickly and also improve digestive system.

Weight loss: 5 times you should drink water for good health and weight

1. When you feel hungry

Many times feeling thirsty is confused for feeling hungry. This usually occurs when you feel hungry shortly after having a meal. If you feel hungry too often, you should try drinking water. It will help prevent unnecessary snacking and hunger pangs. Dehydration can often you wrong signals of hunger.

Prevent unnecessary snacking by drinking sufficient water

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Here's Why You Should Make Cucumber Infused Water A Part Of Your Weight Loss Plan

2. When you are unwell

It might seem difficult to gulp down a glass of water when you are unwell but it can actually help you heal quickly. Drinking water when you are unwell can hydrate you and help in removing toxins from the body. It will make you feel fresh and will help you recover at a comparatively faster pace.

3. Before a meal

If you want to prevent overeating, then this is something that you can bank on. Firstly, time your meals. Try having your meals at the same time every day and it can take you a long way in being in sync with circadian rhythm. The next thing to do is to drink a glass of water 30 minutes before every meal. It will keep you from overeating. It is also an effective way to control calorie intake, thus aiding weight loss. Also, avoid drinking water immediately after a meal or during the meal.

Also read: Water Weight: 4 Easy Ways To Get Rid Of It Immediately

4. On waking up in the morning

Now this is something many of you must already be doing. Drinking water first thing in the morning can facilitate smooth bowel movement. Drinking water first thing in the morning will satiate you and energise you, removing toxins from the body. Make sure that you drink water which is at room temperature in the morning. Slightly warm water can also be helpful. Avoid cold water first thing in the morning. It may trigger cough.

Drinking water first thing in the morning can regularise bowel movements

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Before and after workout

Drinking water before workout will again, energise and hydrate you. Drinking water after your workout will help you rehydrate and make up for the fluid loss in the form of sweating while exercising. To maintain fluid balance, drinking water before and after your workout can be helpful.

Also read: Drinking Water With Meals: Is It Healthy?

The bottom line is to keep yourself hydrated for staying healthy. It will prevent diseases and help you with weight loss. No matter the weather, season or occasion, nothing should come in between in your goal of having 8 to 10 glasses of water every day.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.