Water Weight: 4 Easy Ways To Get Rid Of It Immediately

The weight that is lost quickly or is shed within the first week or 10 days of exercising and healthy eating is usually water weight. While it is usually not a matter of concern, it may cause frequent bloating and puffiness which causes discomfort. Water usually makes up for 50 to 60% of your total body weight. Any extra water that is being held in the body can be termed as water weight. Bloating and puffiness in legs, arms and abdomen are commonly caused by water weight.

4 ways to lose water weight immediately

1. Drink more water

It might be a little difficult to believe but drinking more water can actually help you shed water weight. When you are dehydrated, it makes the body hold on to extra water in order to make up for the lack of incoming water. Water improves functioning of kidneys and allows extra water and sodium to be flushed out of the system. At least 8 to 10 glasses of water are important to maintain your hydration levels.

2. Reduce intake of salt

Too much salt or sodium in your diet may be contributing to water retention. Sodium to water ratio needs to be balanced in the body to function properly. Higher sodium will make body hold on to water. So, give up consumption of processed, packaged and junk foods. Add less salt to your meals and eat foods rich in potassium. Potassium negates effect of sodium in the body. Leafy greens, bananas and avocados are all examples of foods rich in potassium.

3. Consume fewer carbs

If your diet includes more carbs, your body will end up storing extra water. When you eat more carbs, energy gets stored as glycogen molecules in case it is not used. Every gm of glycogen comes with 3 gms of water and thus it is important to keep your carb intake limited. Switch to healthy sources of carb like pulses, fresh fruits and vegetables. Practice portion control and it will take you a long way in terms preventing water weight gain.

4. Exercise

When you workout, the body loses water in the form of sweat. This makes the body lose water weight immediately after exercise (also the reason why you lose weight quickly within the first few days of exercising). Exercising stimulates blood flow and improves blood circulation. This reduces buildup of fluid throughout the body, especially in the legs and feet.

Other reasons why you end up gaining water weight is your menstruation and kidney disease. Natural variations in hormones can cause water retention a week before you get your periods. Also, heart or kidney disease may be why you have water weight. These diseases disrupt normal flow of blood around the body. This disruption results in buildup of fluids that causes swelling and extra water weight.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.