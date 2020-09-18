Weight Loss: Should One Exercise 7 Days A Week To Achieve Their Target Weight?

Weight loss: Having rest days in between can prevent overtraining

To exercise daily or to not, is a personal choice. However, if you have a certain goal like weight loss or flat abs or bulky arms, etc, then how much you should exercise varies on several factors. One can work for two times in a day for reaching a particular body type. It could be because of health reasons or because of an upcoming project (say a role in a film), for which one gains or loses weight, or gets flatter abs. Results that you achieve in the short-term are usually not sustainable in nature.

Weight loss: Should you exercise every day to reach your goal?

Taking it slowly and gradually, with a few rest days in between can help you achieve your target weight and even body goals, believes celebrity fitness trainer Kayla Itsines.

In one of her recent posts on Instagram, Itsines talks about how exercising every day, for the same duration and in the same intensity can lead to overtraining. Overtraining can affect your exercise performance and increase risk of injury, some of which can stay with you life-long.

The importance of having sufficient rest days cannot be stressed enough. Having rest days can give your body time to replenish glycogen stores. While resting is important to give your muscles a break, recovery helps in preventing sore muscles, cramping, back pain, knee pain, and other symptoms that you might feel after an intense workout.

So, if you want to get healthier, fitter and lose weight consistently and sustainably, then do have days for rest and recovery. Talking about the risks associated with exercising every day, Itsines says, "Overtraining can cause fatigue and can eventually lead to injury. Rest is so important because it allows your body to recover and repair itself between workouts - regardless of your fitness level."

Overtraining can put you at risk of fatigue and injuries that may affect you in the long run

Having said that, the fitness trainer asserts that one may not exercise, but still be active on rest days. "But you shouldn't train," she adds.

Low-intensity steady-state cardio (LISS) is a workout that can be done on your rest days. It may include walking or cycling or jogging for, say, half an hour, at a fairly slow, but steady speed.

Lifting weights and high intensity exercises should be avoided, though.

So, if it has been a while since you took a rest, think again. You may be doing more harm to your body than good!

