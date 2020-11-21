Weight loss: Nmami Agarwal Gives 6 Tips That Can Help You Achieve Sustainable Weight Loss

Weight loss: Exercise for 30 to 45 minutes every day to achieve sustainable weight loss

The weight loss industry is full of myths. Sustaining weight loss is not just about a "diet" or "program". It is an ongoing lifestyle that includes long-term changes in daily eating and exercise habits. Once the target of a healthy weight is achieved, relying on healthy eating and physical activity helps you keep the weight off over the long term. Perhaps, maintaining weight is not easy, and it takes commitment. And, if one is ready to get started, here is a step-by-step guide to help get you on the road to sustainable weight loss and better health.

Sustainable weight loss: 6 tips to follow

1. Focus on varied, colourful, and nutritionally dense foods: Healthful meals and snacks should form the foundation of the human diet. Make sure every meal consists of 50 percent of fruits and vegetables, slightly more than a quarter of whole grains, a quarter of protein, making a count of total fibre as 25-30 grams, broadly eliminating Trans fats and minimize the intake of saturated fats.

2. Measure servings and portion control: Eating too much of any food, even low-calorie vegetables, can result in weight gain. Always be mindful of the portion size and servings. It is advisable to use measuring cups and serving size guides. This will not only help you manage weight smartly but will also ensure that you get to enjoy a variety of foods and flavours.

Practice portion control and do not overeat

3. Regular physical activity and exercise: Regular exercise is vital for both physical and mental health. Growing the frequency of physical activity in a disciplined and purposeful way is often crucial for successful weight loss. 30-45 minutes of moderate-intensity activity per day, such as brisk walking, is ideal. This approach is the most sustainable way to ensure weight loss.

4. Practice mindful eating: Mindful eating involves being fully aware of why, how, when, where, and what they eat. Promising more healthful food choices is a direct outcome of becoming more in tune with the body. So always focus on your meals and snacks, take small bites, and ask yourself how much you really need in order to feel satisfied, which leads to avoiding overeating, also always appreciate your food far more when you are mindful about it.

5. Keep track: Self-monitoring is a critical factor for sustainable weight loss. Keeping track of the food is helpful because it enhances your awareness of how much one is really eating since they often provide specific information about how many calories and nutrients one must consume. When in doubt, seek an expert's advice.

6. Get enough sleep: Getting enough sleep significantly affects weight control. Since, inadequate sleep leads to higher levels of ghrelin, which is known as the hunger hormone because it increases appetite. So, sleeping for healthy lengths of time may help with weight management by keeping energy levels in control.

Well, maintaining weight loss comes down to making sustainable changes to your lifestyle. Since every-body is different and so it differs for person-to-person, but essentially it means staying consistent, not being too restrictive, and making healthy choices as often as possible.

However, there are many simple changes you can make to the habits that are easy to stick with and will help you maintain your weight loss in the long term. Along with diet check -exercise, sleep, and mental health play a vital role. Consistency is key to keeping weight off. A balanced lifestyle and nutritious diet are the key to healthful living and better weight control.

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

